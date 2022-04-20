DEAR EDITOR:

I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself to the Telluride community as a candidate in the upcoming hospital board election. I have lived in Telluride for two years. My husband and I have two girls that attend Telluride schools. We currently spend most of our free time with spring lacrosse.

I feel very strongly about the need for a new medical facility in Telluride. I knew with the upcoming growth and changes in the medical center and in the county that I wanted to be a part of giving back to the greater community.

I am currently the director of ancillary services at Tri-County Health Network here in Telluride. I was formerly the executive director of Grace Health System, a multi-specialty clinic and full-service hospital. Prior to Tri-County I also worked as a medical consultant for a group of 200-plus providers primarily working on physician insurance contracts and the administration of a self-funded health plan started by the organization.

I have a masters of business administration, and I hold a certification in professional medical coding. During my 20 years in health care administration I have participated in health facility construction projects and have worked with many critical access hospitals.

My goal is to work towards a new medical facility that will provide us all with the highest possible level of care while taking into consideration the needs of the community. I want to support the entire med center staff as we emerge from the pandemic with strength and ambition for the future.

I appreciate your consideration as you receive your mailed ballots and review all of the well qualified candidates.

Allison McClain

Telluride