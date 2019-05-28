DEAR EDITOR:
The obituary of Charles Goodman from the May 24 Daily Planet remembers a renowned scientist as well as a great Telluride community member. Charles’ contributions to the Telluride Chamber Music Festival and the Telluride Film Festival helped lay a foundation that secured a strong future for both of those cornerstone local events. He only missed two Telluride Film Festivals in history: the very first one and 2006, the year his life partner, Dr. Jody Goodman, passed away. His efforts in the notorious Alta Lakes Land Exchange in the 1980s and ’90s resulted in preserved access to public lands.
There are parts of Charles’ life that were important to me in addition to all of that. The Goodmans were my initial connection to Telluride. I visited them when my sister Mal came here with her friend Didi Goodman in the mid-80s. The Goodmans introduced me (and many others) to what’s special about Telluride: the community, the beauty and the mountains. Charles was one of the original lifetime season ski passholders; a perk of buying property in the Ski Ranches in the 1970s. He skied every year and regularly ski toured and hiked all around the area for as long as he was able to do so. Charles and Jody cared a lot about preserving culture and environment in Telluride. Charles was an avid advocate for public lands protection and supported many such local efforts. There is now a trail system from the Ski Ranches to the National Forest named for him: The Charles Goodman Trails Network.
I should have been intimidated by Charles’ success and intellect in the world of nuclear physics, but he was always warm, funny and welcoming, and he was a good storyteller. As my sister Mal said to me, “There’s one less brilliant mind now, just when we need those minds the most.”
Joan May
Telluride
