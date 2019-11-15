DEAR EDITOR,
I have had the pleasure to work with Dr. Erin Ax for my mentorship. Dr. Ax is in a private practice focused on neurofeedback, which is brain training to promote the development of new, healthy brain patterns. She works with kids and adults to tackle anxiety, stress, sleep issues and more. I am so fortunate to be supported by a school that works to make my dreams achievable. I am very interested in the neuroscience field, and through the mentorship program, as well as Dr. Ax’s help, I have been able to learn more about the field using a hands on approach. Erin and I are currently working on a research project that tackles stressors and anxiety in Telluride High School students. Through this research project, I am learning so much about neuroscience, how to conduct a research project and professionalism. Dr. Ax is a great mentor, and I really look up to her. I am so grateful for the opportunity that mentorship is giving me and Dr. Ax’s time and knowledge.
Samantha Morrell
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.