In seventh grade, I was exposed to my first computer-aided design (CAD) program. I immediately showed an interest in making simple trinkets to more complex architectural designs. As I learned more about CAD, I began making more and more models, anything from ships to planes and models of famous buildings. It was in researching and designing these models that I found that I had an interest in architecture.
I scoured YouTube for any information I could find about the architecture profession and the design process. I have shadowed a couple of architects, learned about the design process and read books about the professional lives of architects. Everything I learn about the financial uncertainty, job security, home-professional life balance and the countless aspects of the job itself only make me want to become an architect even more.
Mentorship has allowed me to explore architecture in a way that I had never dreamed of. I now am mentoring under Peter Lundeen, a very friendly local architect. I can up my exposure to architecture from one to 10. He is currently in the process of teaching me the architectural design process, which is what has intrigued me the most about the architectural profession, and it feels wonderful to learn more about any aspect of architecture. It is rigorous and challenging, while simultaneously simple and logical. Mentorship is truly a wonderful experience thanks to Peter.
