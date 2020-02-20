Ah, the end of February. Hopefully that means more sunshine, and time to crawl out of hibernation and hang out with loved ones for a fun day in the sun. I myself am one of the lucky few who have family that live close by, and the coming of spring allows more time to spend with my relatives.
Recently, I had the joy of picking my nephews up from school in Ridgway and hanging out with them for the night, while my brother and his wife catered an event here in town. As the boys get a bit older, I am drawn to these moments alone as they tend to act more like themselves without their parents around. They play their newfound tunes on Alexa, dance around the kitchen, bake brownies and tell me about the new skate tricks they have recently landed. You see, I am the proud auntie to a group of three boys with a growing recognition on social media known as Brothers Graves (Instagram: @brothersgraves).
These boys are absolutely ripping it up on the skateboarding scene. I mean, so much so that I can’t even keep up. Two of them recently traveled to Florida, half way across the country, and placed first in the 10-year-old division, Ollie, andthird in the 8-year-old division, Tristan, of the bowl competition. This is a contest against kids who live in the sunshine year-round and can practice daily, and here come some kids from Colorado and win! The past few years have found them traveling and competing in places all over the country such as California, Arizona, Salt Lake City, Florida and Pennsylvania. Cole, the oldest at 12, placed fourth in a competition in New Hampshire. In some contests they are beating over 60 other skaters, often times being the youngest in the finals by as much as 8 years. They are growing in the global ranking, staying within the top 100. It is pretty rad to see the form these kids have on their boards. The tricks they can pull off are quite inspiring.
One of the reasons these kids have taken off is through the unbelievable community support of Telluride, Ridgway and Montrose. The local skate shop, The Drop, owned by Craig Wasserman, has supported them beyond words, including sponsorship of Ollie as his first team rider with “Flow” from Powell Peralta, and Bones wheels and bearings. A local skateboard nonprofit out of Montrose, owned and run by Aaron Pzarka, founder of Urban Renewal skateboards, provides decks for Tristan. All three are riding for Boneless Pads and keep their heads safe with Pro-Tec Helmets. Tacos del Gnar is a sponsor and has been a big fan of Brothers Graves from the very beginning. One huge influence on them is Jess Parr, a local shredder, friend, skate coach and ex-pro. And to top it off, they have mentorship from local legend Lucas Foster, who checks in with them before their comps and even while on the road to his own success as a snowboarding phenom.
Recently, they were on a YouTube video sponsored by Hot Wheels after having won a free trip to the famous Woodward Park in Pennsylvania. These kids, my nephews, are simply crushing it. It is amazing to watch. This even reigns true on the hill and in the water as the skill set of skateboarding flows directly into the smooth action of snowboarding and surfing. And best of all, they are the coolest, most respectful kids I have ever hung around. We have a lot to thank in their parents who are also huge supporters in the growing success of their kiddos. They somehow find time in their busy schedule of owning and running both the restaurant Eatery 66 and Yoga Shala in Ridgway to run these dudes around the country to compete. Their grandparents even moved from Maryland to Montrose to be closer and are always there to cheer them on. All of the support is simply outstanding. What gets me is the recognition from our friends who catch them on social media. “Your nephews are crushing it!” they holler.
When asked what their favorite part about the whole scene is Ollie says, “When you skateboard you don’t think about anything but the next trick, that’s the freedom it brings.”
Tristan added, “I love meeting new friends, learning from them and getting better as I travel to new places.”
“It’s not just a team effort like most sports, it is individual, which allows you to skate for yourself and get in the zone. I love feeling so free.” Cole added.
Brothers Graves keeps things positive as some competitions support causes such as Grind For Life, which is a contest with the slogan “skate and destroy cancer.” All proceeds go to cancer patients to assist with hospital bills.
After a night of hanging and interviewing these three cool bros, I never seem to overlook how grateful I am of these times with my nephews. To watch them grow and be a consistent part of their lives is one aspect of living close to family that I will never take for granted. Besides, as their biggest fan, when they go pro, I will be right there to cheer them on!
