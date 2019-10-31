DEAR EDITOR:
I urge the voters of Telluride to select my friend David Oyster for mayor. In addition to past local political experience, David has an international breadth of professional and personal experience that give him the tools to be a great leader for Telluride. David lives and breathes Telluride, and no one cares more about the here and now as well as the future. A vote for Oyster is a vote for intelligent, committed leadership.
Bill Clark
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.