DEAR EDITOR:
What a weekend! Nothing compares to seeing people leave the chilly library parking garage with skis and boots and big smiles and high-fives. The KOTO Ski Swap is one of those events that reminds us why we live here — it evokes that authentic ski town culture we’re all trying to preserve and protect. And KOTO could not put on this event without the help of so many people, businesses and organizations who give their time, treasure and talent. A huge thank you to:
The 100-plus volunteers!
The Wilkinson Public Library
Baked in Telluride
La Cocina de Luz
The Butcher & the Baker
The vendors (especially the local ones)
Alpine Bank (especially Ryan Markey)
Angela Mallard
Telluride Ski Resort (thank you, Carson & Co.!)
A special shout out to our epic ski swap coordinators: Lollie LaVercombe and Maddie Dougall. What a dream team. And finally, thank you to everyone who swapped and shopped! It meant the world to us, and we hope it was worth your while waiting in that big beautiful line.
Please come pick up your checks at KOTO by Nov. 30. See ya on the slopes, Telluride!
The KOTO Crew
