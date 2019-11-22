DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Didi Earththree, and I am a sophomore in the Telluride High School. I am mentoring this semester with Dr. Smolen, a vet at the Animal Hospital of Telluride. I am mentoring with Dr. Smolen because I love animals and want to help them in some way when I grow up. Throughout the semester, I hope to learn the basics of treating animals, what it is like to be a vet and if I want to be a vet. The skills that I will acquire during this mentorship will help me as an adult in whatever way I work with animals. The information I am learning is showing me what it is like to be a vet. One of my highlights so far in my mentorship was seeing a cat come in with a large hole in the bottom of its face along the jawbone. The hole was about the size of a quarter and had to be washed and stitched. I loved this because it let me see how a wound would be treated.
This mentorship has made me realize that what I want to do in life is to help animals. Animals deserved to be cared for and treated with respect, which is why I would like to help them. I have also realized I would like to be a wildlife vet, rather than in a vet office. This mentorship has helped me grow so much as a person and connect with so many animals. I want to thank Dr. Smolen and the whole staff at the vet office. I also would like to thank Mrs. Rosen for this opportunity. Be sure to come to the mentorship expose on Dec. 10-11.
Didi EarthTree
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.