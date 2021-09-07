DEAR EDITOR:
I am the previous owner of lot 615-1CR.
The Town of Mountain Village built a bridge across my property at that time without my authorization. The bridge was built without permit or permission. The bridge is inherently dangerous, and the liability for any injury is carried by the property owner.
Private property signs were posted and removed numerous times by trespassers crossing my property. There is no recreational trail easement across the property shown in any legal plats or documents at that location. Any agreements should be between TMV and current property owner for continuation of the Meadows Trail.
Sincerely,
Ed Kaupas
