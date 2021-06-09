June is Immigrant Heritage Month, which is a nationwide celebration that honors all immigrants and their children. It is a month dedicated to empowering immigrants and uplifting their achievements and contributions that strengthen our economy and enrich our culture. America was founded by and continues to thrive to this day, thanks to immigrants. One of our country's greatest strengths is our unique makeup of different backgrounds and cultures. It is important we recognize and celebrate this strength. Tri-County Health Network (TCHNetwork), in collaboration with the Latino Advocacy Committee (LAC), is planning several in-person community events for the entire month of June. We will culminate a month of celebrations with a grand community fiesta with food, music, pinatas and more.
TCHNetwork Immigrant Advocacy Coordinator Maria Albanil-Rangel looks forward to celebrating the incredible strength, achievements and contributions of all immigrants.
“There are many immigrant community members to celebrate in our area. They may be our loved ones, friends, neighbors and coworkers; all who contribute tremendously to our local community,” said Albanil-Rangel.
For Ximena Rebolledo, nurse and community advocate, reflecting on the past year’s global pandemic makes it even more important to recognize the incredible impact of our immigrant community members.
“This pandemic has exposed an undeniable truth: So many of our immigrant community members are who we came to depend on as our essential workers. They were critical in ensuring that our community continued to function throughout the pandemic. We should honor and celebrate them today and always. Let’s ensure through our words and actions that we are empowering and uplifting these valuable community members,” said Rebolledo.
To honor immigrant community members, Albanil-Rangel has been working alongside community organizations to create a lineup of exciting events in June.
“We have been working hard to bring different activities and events that will allow us to honor and celebrate our vibrant and diverse immigrant population,” said Albanil-Rangel.
In partnership with KOTO, TCHNetwork has been collecting powerful stories from immigrant community members that will be airing throughout the month.
“It has been a privilege to hear these stories of hardship, resiliency, new beginnings and accomplishments. We are grateful to all who have shared their story, allowing us to gain a deeper understanding of the immigrant experience,” said Albanil-Rangel. Tune in to KOTO to hear these Heritage Stories every Wednesday during June.
We invite you to participate in the following upcoming events.
• Get creative during our Piñatapalooza on Monday, June 14, from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at the Wilkinson Public Library. Groups are invited to come and decorate a mini pinata. Immerse yourself in a culturally enriching activity and enjoy some Mexican Conchas and Aguas Frescas with friends and family.
• Party down at our Community Fiesta in Town Park on Sunday, June 27, from 12:30-3 p.m. Enjoy music, dancing, and delicious food. No fiesta is complete without piñatas — get ready to take your turn! Bring your friends and family to this multicultural celebration.
• Attend the Community Town Hall meeting on Monday, June 28, from 4:45-6 p.m. at the Wilkinson Public Library. We have partnered with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition to do some myth busting around immigration issues and have the opportunity for general Q&A with Immigration Attorney, Joy Athanasiou.
We hope you will join us in celebrating our incredible immigrant community members.
“My hope is that Immigrant Heritage Month will highlight how important immigrants are. Let us strive towards making this place we call home more inclusive, just and equitable,” said Rebolledo.
Immigrants are essential to our community, and we should welcome and celebrate immigrants not only during Immigrant Heritage Month but every day of the year.
EN ESPANOL
Junio es el Mes de la Herencia del Inmigrante, que es una celebración nacional que honra a todos los inmigrantes y sus hijos. Es un mes dedicado a empoderar a los inmigrantes y elevar sus logros y contribuciones que fortalecen nuestra economía y enriquecen nuestra cultura. América fue fundada por y continúa prosperando hasta el día de hoy, gracias a los inmigrantes. Una de las mayores fortalezas de nuestro país es nuestra composición única de diferentes orígenes y culturas. Es importante que reconozcamos y celebremos esta fortaleza. Tri-County Health Network (TCHNetwork), en colaboración con el Comité de Defensa Latina (LAC), tiene varios eventos comunitarios en persona planeados para todo el mes de junio. ¡Culminaremos un mes de celebraciones con una gran celebración comunitaria con comida, música, piñatas y más!
La coordinadora de defensa de inmigrantes de TCHNetwork, María Albanil-Rangel, espera celebrar la increíble fuerza, los logros y las contribuciones de todos los inmigrantes. “Hay muchos miembros inmigrantes que celebrar en nuestra propia comunidad. Son nuestros seres queridos, amigos, vecinos y compañeros de trabajo. Todos los que contribuyen enormemente a nuestra comunidad local”, dijo Albanil-Rangel.
Para Ximena Rebolledo, enfermera y defensora de la comunidad, reflexionar sobre la pandemia global del año pasado hace que sea aún más importante reconocer el increíble impacto de los miembros inmigrantes de nuestra comunidad. “Esta pandemia ha resaltado una verdad innegable, que muchos de los miembros de nuestra comunidad inmigrante son de quienes llegamos a depender como nuestros trabajadores esenciales. Fueron fundamentales para garantizar que nuestra comunidad continuara funcionando durante la pandemia. Debemos honrarlos y celebrarlos hoy y siempre. Asegurémonos a través de nuestras palabras y acciones que estamos empoderando y animando a estos valiosos miembros de la comunidad”, dijo Rebolledo.
Para honrar a los miembros de la comunidad inmigrante, Albanil-Rangel ha estado trabajando junto con organizaciones comunitarias para crear una serie de eventos emocionantes en junio. “Hemos estado trabajando para traer diferentes actividades y eventos que nos permitirán honrar y celebrar a nuestra vibrante y diversa población inmigrante”, dijo Albanil-Rangel.
En asociación con KOTO, TCHNetwork ha estado recopilando historias poderosas de miembros de la comunidad inmigrante que se transmitirán durante todo el mes en KOTO. “Ha sido un privilegio escuchar estas historias de dificultades, resistencia, nuevos comienzos y logros. Estamos agradecidos con todos los que han compartido su historia, lo que nos ha permitido obtener una comprensión más profunda de la experiencia de los inmigrantes”, dijo Albanil-Rangel. Sintonícese para escuchar estas Historias del patrimonio todos los miércoles durante el mes de junio.
Los invitamos a participar en todos y cada uno de los siguientes eventos próximos.
• Sea creativo durante nuestra Piñatapalooza el lunes 14 de junio de 5:30-7:30 p.m. en la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson. Se invita a los grupos a venir y decorar una mini piñata. Sumérjase en una actividad enriquecedora culturalmente y disfrute de unas Conchas Mexicanas y Aguas Frescas con amigos y familiares.
• Venga a nuestra fiesta comunitaria para toda la familia el domingo 27 de junio de 12:30-3:00 p.m. en Town Park. ¡Habrá deliciosa comida, música, piñatas y más!
• Asista a la reunión del Ayuntamiento Comunitario el lunes 28 de junio de 5-6 p.m. en la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson. En colaboración con la Coalición por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes de Colorado platicaremos sobre los mitos comunes y cuestiones de inmigración y tendremos la oportunidad de realizar preguntas y respuestas generales con la abogada de inmigración Joy Athanasiou.
Esperamos que se una a nosotros para celebrar a nuestros increíbles miembros inmigrantes de la comunidad. “Mi esperanza es que el Mes de la Herencia de los Inmigrantes resalte lo importantes que somos los inmigrantes. Esforcémonos por hacer que este lugar que llamamos hogar sea más inclusivo, justo y equitativo”, dijo Rebolledo. Los inmigrantes son esenciales para nuestra comunidad, y debemos darles la bienvenida y celebrar a los inmigrantes durante el Mes de la Herencia del Inmigrante y todos los días del año.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.