DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing to you to today to thank the First Time Home Buyer's Assistance Award presented to me on closing day Oct. 15, 2019, for my new home. I can not begin to express my appreciation to participating Realtors for creating this program and for awarding me. I am honored and my heart is full of gratitude. I am thrilled to have a place to call my own, and the check you provided helped tremendously with closing and moving costs.
TAR and the people of Telluride and San Miguel County are outstanding. The level of community involvement, support and commitment rise above and beyond any other place I have lived. It is amazing to see people come together from all walks of life sharing their knowledge, experience and time creating programs, resources and opportunities that keep our community alive and well.
I especially would like to thank Kristen Hughes for the time, effort and patience extended to me throughout the whole process. I asked a thousand questions, called many times, and Kristen was gracious, knowledgeable and diligent every step of the way.
Jennifer Antista
Norwood
