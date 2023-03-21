DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to share some information with you about my mentorship with Kristin Holbrook through Telluride High School. As many people know, Holbrook is the owner of Two Skirts, one of the local boutiques on Main Street. I chose her as my mentor to help lead and teach me the business side of fashion. She has done an amazing job as a mentor teaching me all the ins and outs of her industry, including showing me how the market works for her with all the different brands she stocks her stores with, to showing me how she successfully runs the online part of her business from all around the country. My mentor has not only shaped me into being an efficient person, but mainly from this course I have become a more creative and artistic person. Which is why I would say that the biggest outcome from this mentorship has been that I have decided to pursue some form of fashion or art major in college.
Grace Taylor
Telluride High School
