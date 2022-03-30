His face was creased, cracked and bumpy, a stoic old-timer with a patchworked lifetime of stories to tell. I couldn’t help being drawn in, craving to learn his history, intrigued by his solemn and imposing presence, a thousand questions forming in my mind. Who had he been? Who was he now? And what adventures had he encountered along the way? It was impossible not to stare at the parts of him missing, to wonder and guess at what had happened.
It was March 1999, and I was visiting Telluride for the first time, interviewing for a job at the Sheridan Opera House. I cruised the town with my boyfriend Travis, and the Transfer Warehouse instantly commanded my attention. How could such a decrepit building still remain so magnetic and majestic at the same time?
A few months later, when I’d landed my job and Trav and I giddily moved to town, happier than clams to be diving into the deep end of ski-bum life, I finally got the scoop on the Transfer Warehouse. I learned about its initial, busy role during Telluride’s mining heyday, when it had been a hustling center of movement and exchange. I also learned about its later stints as a storage facility and a gas station, and about the cause of its poor roof’s demise, a heavy snowfall back in 1979.
Years passed, and we all watched the Transfer Warehouse stand alone, elegantly deteriorating. The building had captured my imagination, and I wondered if the stately old fellow would be resuscitated or remain a shadowy home to ghosts of livelier times? Fast forward to 2014 — Kate Jones of Telluride Arts and a gang of volunteer creatives were allowed access by the Transfer’s owners (the Lifton-Zoline family, generous stewards of the building). The doors were flung open, the arduous process of clearing away the dust and cobwebs began. The ghosts may have been tempted to stay, I wouldn't blame them if they had, as they were joined by some of the most innovative, joyful and spirited people in town, folks with a vision.
By 2015, the first of the big bashes started to happen. I’ll never forget walking into that space for the first time, seeing the wonder and exhilaration on the faces of the people around me. We were stepping into the secret garden, a place we’d wondered and guessed and dreamed about with such curiosity for so long. The stone walls hummed with an alabaster glow; the cool summer air zinged our skin. The rooflessness was perfect and felt right; the wide openness of the star-filled sky was a mirror to the expansive possibility that now surrounded us. It gave us a delicious taste of the breadth of our potential as a community. If the Transfer could be brought back to life, utilized and celebrated, then what else was possible?
In 2020, When COVID-19 reared its most unwelcome head and nearly all of Telluride’s fun and frivolity came to a screeching halt, our community felt almost unrecognizable. Without gatherings and connection and chances to share inspiration, who were we? It was during that time that the Transfer Warehouse rose up like a heroic beacon of light, a knight in shining armor that came to our rescue when we truly needed it, its lack of roof proving once again to be its lucky charm. I directed a Books Alive play in the Transfer that summer, an experience that was absolute magic. It was the first theater production to take place in town since the pandemic hit, and best of all, it was a play for children. As our audience filed in, tiny masked pods of little ones, I traced their eyes to the roofless sky and saw what they were seeing: wonder, delight and possibility. The Transfer Warehouse wrapped his sturdy arms around them, and the show began.
Over the past eight years the Transfer has given us a space to view films, celebrate occasions, hear music, enjoy theater and dance, listen to speakers, and boogie the night away. It’s given us the space to be the community we are at our roots and in the depths of our souls, one that embraces the funk, the anomaly, the glorious history and the boundless future.
With the leadership and spark of Telluride Arts at the helm, the Transfer Warehouse now sits at the brink of an exciting rebirth. The new design that’s planned for it preserves its unique features and spirit, while increasing its functionality and allowing for a wealth of multi-use spaces. This project has continued to garner momentum and support, most recently with a $3 million grant from Colorado Creative Industries. But just like any hero's journey, the Transfer Warehouse’s is not one without an adversary. Various neighboring individuals, including ones from the condos next door, have attacked the Transfer with a full legal assault, threatening their design, liquor license, usage rights and even their state grant funding. This assault is being carried out despite the fact the next-door condos were built with development agreements that included the Transfer’s design and current use. This unreasonable, unfair attack is wasting precious time and resources. More than that, it’s just one more greed-fueled, self-indulgent ax hacking away at the precious cultural fiber of our community. Now is the time to stand up and support the Transfer, not just to protect the building and its current community-minded trajectory, but to protect and preserve the Telluride we want it to be. Let’s keep proving that the soul of this town is something we’re willing to fight for, with abundant love and the scrappiest of wills. Please visit, telluridearts.org to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.