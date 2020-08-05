DEAR EDITOR:
Many of the long-established local identification names of places and so forth have been changed by the recreation revolution explosion that transformed the archaic Town of Telluride and sparsely populated region into the greater metropolitan sprawl of today. In keeping with the times, I have a proposal. Given what's happened to that once pristine spot, I propose the name of Turkey Creek Mesa be changed to Turnkey Creek Mesa.
There is some validity to keeping it as Turkey Creek Mesa, however. Remember when tourists (now called visitors) were called "turkeys?"
Jack Pera
Telluride
