Dear Editor,
We are all residents on East Colorado Avenue on/between Hemlock and Pinion Streets.
Over the past few years we have been seriously concerned and frustrated by the increasing occurrences of vehicles traveling on East Colorado Avenue at speeds significantly above the posted limits creating a very real safety issue. This is not exclusively but of even greater concern when events allow parking on both sides of the road blocking sight lines for safely crossing the road.
We have requested action in the past by local authorities, but have seen no change in enforcement (seemingly none) or increase in signage or other means of emphasizing the limits. Violators are tourists and, to our disappointment, also locals. Some of us have posted “Please Slow Down” signs in our block only to have them removed by town officials. We have been driven to yell at speeders to slow down, often then being confronted by such speeders for calling out their unsafe and illegal actions. What’s it going to take to address this serious safety concern for East end residents?
In addition to some enforcement, might not more speed limit signs (positioned to be clearly seen — some are now obstructed by trees), speed bumps and flashing signs noting a vehicle’s actual speed help? A solar speed sign that reflects the oncoming vehicle’s speed in relation to the posted speed limit would be very helpful. Ticketing speeders would not only help with safety, but could be a revenue generator for the town.
We hope action is taken soon before someone is seriously injured or worse.
Sincerely,
Karen Shaff and Steve Jayne, 629 E. Colorado
Deb and Patrick Shea, 627 E. Colorado
Jessica Stevens and Stephen Pollard, 625 E. Colorado
Julie and Vaughn Starnes, 631 E. Colorado
Judy Gluckstern, 635 E. Colorado
Megan and Tom Spackman, 595 E. Colorado
