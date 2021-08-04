We are in the most serious housing crisis that I have seen in Telluride in over 40 years. I am so sad when I ask business owners or their employees how they are, how they really are, and they start to cry from overwork and stress as they tell me. As I town resident, I am sad and frustrated when various stores and restaurants start to reduce the days they can be open due to employee shortages. We are at a point where dark houses and condos are better than short-term occupied ones. There are long-term and short-term solutions. I am tired of trying to offer only “carrots.” It is the time for requirements and regulations.
SHORT-TERM STEPS
1. Employee camping on town property
a. In the Town Park campground during the winter (Nov. 1 to April 15)
b. On town rights of way? This was done in the past — require a sticker from the town to limit the car campers to employees — limit the numbers (April 1 to November)
c. On other town land like Carhenge? Part of Carhenge for employee camping?
d. Note: Town Park camping can be paired with right of way camping for year round camping for vans and smaller RVs.
2. Town wide “Gold Star” program like at Butcher and the Baker with incentives/privileges at many businesses for those who rent to locals (either rooms or whole units). Program could be run by MTI.
3. Increase 2022 business license fees dramatically for existing business not providing some housing help to their employees. Businesses providing housing pay a lot less.
4. Try a locally run “Landing Locals” program to help property owners find good long term renters at a reasonable fee
5. Require all property managers to offer a certain percentage of long-term rental units for employees in their mix of rental properties
SHORT-TERM LEGISLATIVE STEPS
1. Increase the housing buyout percentages of 40 percent and 60 percent to 100 percent ASAP. P&Z has passed this legislation.
2. Evaluate the $502 buyout fee and evaluate it annually or more often
3. Explore major changes to short-term rentals in the residential zone
a. Ban such rentals out right
b. Limit all short-term rentals to one of two seasons (winter Nov. 16 to April 15) or summer (April 16 to Nov. 15) with a requirement to long term rent to a qualified employee or business for the other season, which will create seasonal housing
c. Do the lottery as proposed in the ballot initiative. Adopt it now.
4. Explore major changes to all short-term rentals in town
a. Limit individuals to owning and licensing only one short-term rental property (including properties in LLC or corporation names). All other units most be long term rented or owner occupied.
b. Add a fee into every short-term rental license to provide an amount to pay for housing 1/3 of an employee per year. The money would be used to help buy down rents in non-deed restricted units that are occupied by employees. Who administers this program has various options. Buy down payments go direct to the property owner.
LONG-TERM STEPS
1. Adopt required second unit up zoning for all residential development on lots over 5,000 square feet. P&Z has done some work on this idea.
2. Remove short-term deed restricted rental units as a PUD incentive. We might have enough or too many short term rentals at this time. It could become an incentive again in the future.
3. Start a retroactive requirement for employee housing support in all zone districts
a. When a property sells, collect a current employee housing fee for all properties less what has been previously paid or built/deed-restricted for that property.
b. When a property gets a building permit, they pay an employee housing fee for the entire building at current rates less any previous payments or previously provided deed restricted units.
c. Idea is no free ride for anyone on housing mitigation
4. Business license fees increases and a mitigation requirement for all existing buildings might create a secondary market for private sector development and sale of deed-restricted units like there is in Aspen.
OTHER HOUSING NEEDS
1. Our many amazing nonprofits, special events and cultural institutions make Telluride and the region an incredible and desirable place to live and visit. These essential community groups need short term and seasonal housing for visiting artists and coaches, for student interns and more. Create a program to fill these needs, probably in non-deed restricted secondary units or … ?
2. Look for land in the region that can be up zoned for employee housing development
3. Look opportunities to match seasonal businesses and their employees and housing needs with each other.
4. Allow and encourage businesses and nonprofits to create housing co-ops for short term housing needs
I will sign off for now but will try to think of other ideas. If we had had the political courage to adopt 100 percent housing mitigation and other “onerous” regulations 10 or 20 years ago, we would be in less trouble now.
Editor’s note: This is a memo that was shared with Telluride Housing Authority.
