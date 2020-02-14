The cold is shocking getting off the plane. The warmth of the tropics had been enjoyed for almost two months and the dry sharpness of the air, despite this transition having been made many times, is a surprise. “Quit being a sissy,” is the thought strolling across the tarmac to the terminal. My partner is waiting and has a puffy down parka ready. “It’s sixteen below,” she says. “Welcome home.”
It was not a la-di-da trip to the islands, rather, a mission of rebuilding and dealing with the devastation of a major hurricane. As orders of tools and supplies were delayed in shipping, with a daunting list of things to accomplish, the pinch of the ticking clock had been felt acutely, resulting in long work days, dark to dark, barely pausing to eat or drink.
The girls at home had started their school semesters smoothly and the boss suggested I stay a little longer to make the surf shack habitable. Then a week of illness and weather changed things. A spike in the Little One’s fever to 106, a run to the ER, a vomit in the bed and a burst pipe forcing the water to be shut off resulted in a goggles-necessary trudge through a blizzard to the neighbors’ shower so the dried puke could be washed from the Little One’s hair.
“Stay down there a bit longer if you need to,” became “GET HOME NOW!”
With freight from Florida in limbo — as we speak, there is still a bundle of pressure-treated 2-by-4’s floating around out there, somewhere over the Gulf Stream — friends helped out with generators and lumber, and long days turned into longer days, painting and debris-clearing proceeding by headlamp after dinner by a stumbling, softly singing zombie. The filthy, blood-shot old man in the mirror looked vaguely familiar.
In the end, mildew was scrubbed — did you know that certain kinds of mold can grow, in three short months, into two-inch-long gray hairs? — the roof was repaired; new shingles and guttering installed; outhouse and outdoor shower retrieved from the bush, repaired and re-installed; destroyed toolbox replaced with a larger and more functional toolshed; ruined plumbing repaired; downed trees — about half those on the property — removed and hauled away, to be chipped, along with ruined mattresses, rugs, clothes and books for the landfill on the main island.
The main event, though, was something that we couldn’t help but notice on the satellite images released by NOAA not long after the storm. Some people have elephants in the room. We had a roof. The next-door neighbor’s, specifically, upside-down on a wooded corner of our lot.
The first week it was ignored; it was too big, too intimidating to address coherently. With some friends, I was enjoying a good belly-ache about the anticipated difficulty of moving it and they suggested just waiting; the Samaritan’s Purse relief organization would come take care of it eventually, once the necessary hoops were jumped through.
I had a reaction. Maybe it was the word “wait” that did it. For once in my life, I thought, I’m not going to procrastinate any longer. I had a definite window in which I wanted this to happen and waiting couldn’t be part of the equation.
I got the hammer, the cat’s paw, the Wonder Bar (a flat pry bar), the five-foot pry bar — known, affectionately, as “Mr. Happy” — took a good slug of 5-year Flor de Caña Nicaraguan rum and went, for the next three days, into what could accurately be described as Berserker Mode.
The roof was in two sections. After stray roof beams had first been dragged back over to the neighbor’s property, the technique for disassembling the roof was perfected on the smaller section. With the claw of the hammer a chunk of the foam insulation at the edge of the roof was removed, allowing access to the joint between roof beam and the underside of the plywood deck. The curved head of the cat’s paw was pounded into the seam, leaving a gap large enough for the Wonder Bar.
After this was lovingly worked, the tip of Mr. Happy could be coaxed into the gap and the real fun began. It was a combination of grunting, mumbling, clumsy ballet and good ol’ heave-ho with a fulcrum that would eventually cause a bit of daylight to appear between the beam and the plywood. Repeat, moving down the line, until the joist was liberated and dragged, staggering — these were 20-foot glue-lams — back to its point of origin.
Although a few through-bolts between rafters and top-plates might have helped prevent the whole mess in the first place, they still used a lot of stinking nails in that roof, and they were all, after a few months in the elements, rusty. I know — I stepped on 20 of them. I stopped caring after a while.
After the beams were removed and the insulation popped off in chunks and collected in 55-gallon contractor’s bags, it was a straightforward matter to separate the sheets of saturated, pressure-treated plywood, tarpaper and shingles dangling, and drag the pieces, each weighing the same as a small elephant, to the growing heap next door, a few awkward steps at a time.
The process, torturous and comical, was repeated with the larger section of roof. Devo ran through my head: “Lawd, ah’m so-o-o tired. How lo-ong can this go on?” In the end, it was way worse than I thought it would be.
My neighbor, who had been away, returned to the island.
“Hey Frankie, I brought your roof back.”
“Whuh?”
“It’s over there, stacked up in the corner.”
“Oh, wow. Gee, thanks.”
What I got out of the whole deal was a feeling of relief, a sore back, a tetanus shot, some antibiotics, a big bottle of hydrogen peroxide, a large tube of Neosporin, a bunch of bandages and a driveway.
Now, back home, the cold is taking away my breath, but there’s no time to dwell on it, or dawdle; I gotta get crackin’. There’s lots to do.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
