DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Wilkinson Public Library's Youth Services, I sincerely want to thank the Town of Telluride Parks and Recreation Department, Telluride Historical Museum, Pinhead Institute, San Miguel Resource Center, Tri-County Health, Ah Haa School of the Arts and Bright Futures for participating in the library's first Halloween Trick-or-Treat StoryWalk program!
In spite of the chilly weather, there was a great number of families and children, in wonderful costumes, who enjoyed walking along the San Miguel River together, reading the Halloween story and receiving a fun little treat from the local nonprofit organizations! The program was such a success because of these organizations' willing collaboration with the town’s parks and rec department in making the holiday special during the day for the local community while staying safe.
What a great community we have to be able to pivot to make it fun for our children on Halloween during these challenging times!
Thank you so much!
Jeannie Stewart
Youth Programming Specialist
Wilkinson Public Library
