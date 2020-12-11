Thank God for YouTube. Without it I don't know how I'd have gotten through this crappy lockdown. In my particular case it's not really the virus, nor the governor's lockdown orders that have brought everything worth living for to a standstill, but my case is a little unusual. I'm the caretaker for my 94-year-old mother with dementia. She never leaves the house so I never leave the house. We're housebound. This could be the worst year of my life by a long shot, or an opportunity for growth. The difference is all in how I use the few hours of free time that come my way. There's one thing above all else that ensures I get through this intact, and maybe even come out better, that's YouTube.
Before this I'd watched it a little. I came for the concerts but stayed for the podcasts. There is a whole universe of people providing content to YouTube. Many find it profitable. For some it’s their main source of income. If you provide regular content, and attract enough viewers, YouTube notices and adds short commercials then share the ad revenue with you (they take 45 percent per ad, content providers get 55 percent). You can even show commercials yourself, or endorse products. A bushcrafter with a channel offers dozens of products on his website and mentions this on every weekly broadcast. A bicyclist traveling around the world will send you a postcard if you become a Patreon sponsor.
One couple I watch is also attempting to see the world by bicycle. They spent an entire year living in their truck in their native Finland to buy the bikes and accompanying equipment that would start them on their journey, which began in the late summer of 2019. With a laptop, solar panels, power chargers, memory sticks, cameras, a selfie stick, and a tripod, they have all the equipment they need to record and produce videos of their journey to upload to YouTube as they travel. When the worldwide lockdown occurred they'd gotten as far as The Gambia in West Africa. They had the option of returning home as many adventurers did at the time, but they chose to stay put and make the best of the challenging situation. They're renting a small shack surrounded by a grassy courtyard. It was in no condition to be lived in, even by people accustomed to living in a small truck, but they do not lack for energy, ingenuity or perseverance, so after a while they had it fixed up to become something more comfortable. They trapped its rats, and painted its walls, put on a new roof, planted a vegetable garden, and in their latest video, bought some chickens and ducks, and built them a coop to lay their eggs. They're making the most of a bad situation.
I was religious once. The phase lasted 10 years. I came to believe then that nothing happens without a reason and that every challenge serves a purpose. When stuff happens to you, you have to discover why, and then follow through on that insight. I can't shake this idea planted in my head all those years ago. My friends now farming in The Gambia illustrate the point. When they pedaled out of Finland last summer they couldn't see the pandemic coming. No one could. They couldn't imagine anything slowing them down, let alone bringing them to a complete halt in the heart of Africa. Yet, faced with an obstacle that would give the most intrepid explorer an excuse to give up and go home, they made the most of it and are adding agriculture, building, and animal husbandry to their growing list of life skills. They're busy making lemonade when life sends them lemons.
My lemonade comes from YouTube. Since I can't experience the world directly, I can experience it secondhand. I can learn from the best minds and sharpest observers through their podcasts. I can watch documentaries on art and history. I watch some amazing contemporary artists painting in time lapse and talking about how they approach their subjects, and manage their materials. I've learned not to ignore common objects and scenes, or confine myself to what I consider picturesque. That may or may not be an important life skill, but it's a pretty useful artist's tool, and an attitude I could use for better pictures. I'm teaching myself to paint watercolor again. It turns out I had it all wrong. I'm doing what I can with what I have. By concentrating on that, the rest falls into place, and limitations no longer seem so important.
To quote the former mayor of Chicago, and Obama's chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”
