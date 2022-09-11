There is no shortage of books out there containing reams of parenting advice, and a lot of them preach the mantra, when trying to get children to perform a desired activity, to never negotiate, and never bribe. All these authors must have come from a mystery planet, because on this one, bribery and negotiation are two of the few things that actually work.
This fact played out on a recent cloudy Sunday afternoon, when a hike up Mt. Tuk in the La Sals was chosen for the day’s entertainment. There were two objectives: 1) afford our children the opportunity to scale an alpine peak of moderate difficulty, and 2) scatter the ashes of a dearly loved friend. Getting sweaty would be a bonus.
The whining started 100 yards from the car, in a meadow of blue flowers and cow pies, the most disgusting of which the pooch without hesitation availed herself, rendering herself almost untouchable the rest of day, until we reached a water trough toward the end of the hike and scrubbed her clean, or at least not as stinky.
“I’m tired. I wanna go back. Can we go back to the car?”
We’d driven up a winding road, two-wheel drive except for maybe one little creek crossing, where we witnessed a fellow in a Ford 250 rodeo across with a thirty-foot camper bouncing all over the joint no worries, maybe a little scrape on the underside of the back bumper.
“Honey, I love ya, but we’re not going back; we just got started. Isn’t this the best?”
A big chunk of the previous day had been spent staging a water ballet in the pool at Henry Castigliani’s Resort out in Paradox in the dappled shade of a giant cottonwood, at the base of glowing orange cliffs swelling and retracting in the sunlight, a happy girl performing an improvisational swim-dance that was half Surfer Barbie, half bring-it-on dance team, half Esther Williams, all spins and splashes, brilliant and spontaneous, accompanied on guitar, choreographed by visiting celebrity assistant director and colorful personality Tommy Burrito from Staten Island, demonstrating what he wanted to see with leg kicks from the vantage of his poolside lawn chair, who had shown up that afternoon in a Chrysler LeBaron convertible, dark green with a beige top, looking very much like a low-level hit man.
“You don’t understand! We HAVE to go back! NOW! My knee is broken!” “Aw Jeez, darling, what do I have to do to get you on the groove train?” “My ankles are broken, too!” “Hey kid, all I want outta you is happy bubbles.”
Sunlight played through the upper branches of the spruce stands, interspersed with cool shadows from gathering clouds, then we emerged into the open. Our master plan had involved teaming the kids up so they could distract each other on the hike and avoid any complaints. Our girl dragged her buddy, normally a go-getter, down into a swirling pit of whining, however — “We’re tie-erred!” — and the kids took turns having meltdowns, dealt with by whip-wielding adults, alternately cajoling, wheedling, encouraging, tongue-lashing.
“Why do we have to do this? This is stupid! I hate you!” “Whoa, that’s strong language, baby girl, just relax; you got this.” No movement. Furrowed brow, cold stare.
“Get movin’, squirt, or I’m gonna snatch you bald-headed!” Fake glowering. The boss: “Language.”
“I’m really disappointed in you as a father.” “Well, it’s good to know where you stand.” “Whatever.” “Don’t ‘whatever’ me.”
A succession of impasses, a bunch of balky mules, progress up to Fang Ridge herky jerky, minimal, until we finally quit the preliminaries and got down to brass tacks.
“Honey, you listening? Tell me what you think of this: You see that grassy ridge up ahead? If we climb up to that, and then walk along it, and then scramble up all those rotten rocks above it, so we can go to the top of the mountain and look at the views, how about we go to the burger joint on the way home and get a shake?”
Pause. A shrug.
“I’ll need a hamburger with that.”
“OK, we can do that.” “And French fries.” “You want it, you got it. Now let’s get going” We proceed under blue sky, in a brisk breeze, spurred on by nearby lightning snaking through hanging black storm cells, veils of rain shifting mid-air. The summit ridge was gained after negotiating a series of steep switch-backing staircases through the scree, great blocks rocking underfoot — step lightly — the land stretching out below into a crazy quilt of canyons, mesas, towers, lines of cliffs running down to the river, an incredible overview of the Four Corners, mountain ranges erupting from a purple horizon, the land heaving.
“And ketchup. There’s gotta be ketchup.” “You got it.” “You’re the greatest Dad ever.”
We turn to go. “I also need an Apple watch.”
“Honey, I love ya, but that ain’t happening.” “You’re the worst Dad ever.” “Shake. Burger. Fries. Ketchup. That’s it.” “OK. But the shake’s gotta be vanilla.”
Why she wouldn’t prefer pineapple was beyond me, but vanilla it was, or would have been, had we got off the mountain in time, returning to the cars in the afternoon’s gloaming, only nominally faster than the ascent. I learned later that she had also worked Tommy Burrito for twenty bucks.
Before we left Fang Ridge, though, and re-entered the trees, I grabbed a handful of our buddy’s ashes, said some words and threw them into the air. There were bits of bone in the ashes. Tommy threw some and they caught an up-draught, creating a gauzy curtain, dancing with the wind, rising still.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.