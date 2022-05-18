We were strolling down Royal in the French Quarter, heading back to our little pied a terre when we espied the two, scruffy young men perched on low stools on the corner of Royal and St. Ann. Before them were two old manual typewriters. One of the men had fashioned a crude sign with a scrap of cardboard and black marker that read, “Poetry.” The Lady Lundahl and I, surely being patrons of the literary arts in our former lives, were captivated by this surprising sidewalk tableau. In New Orleans, most everything is possessed with mystery and possibility. We learned early on in our visit to expect the unexpected and to embrace, nay, follow, the magic.
I approached one of the men and admired his typewriter. The carriage return bar was snapped off and when he reached the end of a line, he had to manually roll the paper forward a notch and push the carriage back by hand. “How does this work” I asked him. “Well, what’s on your mind?” he replied. Any working writer knows that when honing one’s craft or chasing down divine inspiration, a prompt can open up one beautiful can of words.
We spoke for a bit about — what else — the city we’d been exploring for almost two weeks by the time we met the street poets. I kept using the word “mystery.” He nodded and said, “OK,” and bent his head to the keys. The Lady Lundahl’s poet was pecking away, too, by then, and the sound of the clacking keys slipped easily into the rhythms of the street.
Our poets were untidy, with dirty fingernails and hurricane hair, but their hearts were open, and each regarded us directly, eye to eye, really listening to our musings as we searched for the perfect prompt. Rather than using neat white sheets of typing paper, they wrote on found scraps of irregular shapes and sizes. The poems flowed from each man. I watched, enchanted. Charmed senseless, I dare say.
To the sound of the keys hammering ink into paper, I fell back in time to when I commandeered my dad’s old Royal typewriter from his office. (The coincidence of being on Royal Street and the brand of my first typewriter is not lost on me.) I’ve always burned to write. Despite jammed keys and shredded yards of ribbon, my parents did little to dissuade me from hauling the heavy beast into my room. There, I spun out really bad poetry, penned fantasies surrounding my girlhood crush on Pirates third baseman Richie Hebner and devised my own “Star Trek” scripts. Gene Roddenberry never knew I was lurking in the wings. I learned to type in my room, eschewing formal typing classes in high school, intent on following in a long line of self-taught typists who were good at life despite not knowing boo about touch-typing. I remain, to this day, a dismal typist, despite the fact I’ve been a professional writer for decades. The irony doesn’t escape me. Truth be told, I’d rather write with pen and paper, but then, I’d never make deadline.
I snapped from my reverie when my poet reached the end of the scrap of paper and pulled it crisply from the roller. I read it quickly through, impressed by how many lines of stream-of-thought images he fit on the small paper with the torn borders. I pressed a sawbuck into his palm and bid him a fruitful day. I wondered what else he did to eat, to stay warm and dry and loved. I wanted to know more about Calvin Sinclair aka Tequila Jones. Maybe his nom de plum offered a hint as to his other life.
We never saw the poets on that corner again. We both had our ears tuned for the typewriters as our visit wound down. When packed to leave, I slipped the poem between the pages of my Moleskine. It was one of the first treasures I unearthed and showed the Dearly Beloved when I returned to the roost, my stories tumbling Mississippi River strong and fast. Sinclair’s poem (I prefer his given name. Tequila Jones sounds like a C-list country singer. Sinclair is so writerly and Southern-sounding) was born from our conversation in which I shared my fascination with the mystery — of the city, of life on earth, of the revelation of omens, signs and auguries that abound, if only you are paying attention.
Here’s an excerpt:
how did we wind up here? everything from nothing
the floating nature of love that passes in and out
billions of small strangers all trying desperately
to find this intangible elusive feeling
the muss of each and every lifetime
whether saint or murderer
everyone seeks it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.