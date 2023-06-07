Dear Editor,
Thank you to the San Miguel County Board of County Commissioners for placing a temporary moratorium on large-scale solar development in the county. It was encouraging to see the BOCC react to an outpouring of concern among Telluride’s small neighbor to the west.
The prospect of having an industrial solar farm placed in the middle of majestic Wright’s Mesa with little guardrails created an unlikely alliance among neighbors.
However, it was frightening to read the June 2 Telluride Daily Planet op-ed penned by commissioner Lance Waring, “Notes from the front: A report on San Miguel County’s climate efforts,” wherein he promised Mr. McKibben that the amendments to the county Land Use Code would be expedited. Mr. McKibben is correct — there is a need for speed in addressing the dire climate crisis, but the board is not going to solve it by ramming through skim milk land use amendments locally.
I can imagine that it was a bit uncomfortable for Lance to have one of his heroes call him out in front of an audience that wants immediate and unbridled action. But any amendments should be thoughtful, meaningful, science-based and include the stakeholders directly impacted. I expect there was no one from Wright’s Mesa in the Mountainfilm presentation.
Further, I wonder if the amendments would be expedited if the solar project were to be proposed in the viewshed of the east end. Would such promises of expediency be so readily accepted, or would the most stringent and meticulous plan be developed? This would be an interesting case study. A family in the west end owns one of most prominent tracts overlooking Wilson, images of their cabin are often beamed across the world. Would their solar project on privately owned land be welcomed in the name of joining Mr. McKibben’s global climate army?
I know it would not be — and I know that family respects the awe-inspiring beauty of Wilson Peak to never encumber its viewshed in such a way. Wright’s Mesa asks for the same courtesy in protecting the viewshed of the Lone Cone.
It is reassuring that Commissioner Waring sees his “primary responsibility to protect the health, safety and welfare of county residents.” I hope Lance and his fellow commissioners continue to protect the welfare of all San Miguel County through meaningful protections when it comes to solar development.
Sincerely,
Zach Snyder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.