DEAR EDITOR:
I've just returned from a quick trip to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, to visit my father, as he gets ready to phase into the next realm.
In order to be allowed into the State of Hawaii, I had to show that I was fully vaccinated, first through the state health department and then the airline. That means the airline companies are working along with Hawaiito prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Successfully, too. It's like when a state patrolman asks for your insurance card to see if you are following the rules. The State of Hawaii is attempting to keep their citizens safe by implementing these common sense protocols.
Is it keeping tourists away from Hawaii? Just the opposite, as people can go to a place they can truly feel safe from this insidious virus.
Now is the time for the Telski to step up and be an industry leader by announcing now, many months in advance of opening day, that tickets and season passes, along with reservations, will only be sold to fully vaccinated individuals.
Telski will show that they are concerned with the safety of their clients, employees and the citizens of San Miguel County.
Mark Dresie
Placerville
