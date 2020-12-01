DEAR EDITOR:
Among the mortuary affairs team, she lay on a stretcher before me, I could tell that she was a female by her hands. From the waist down she was remarkably untouched and could have been any soldier: combat battle uniform, desert boots with pants bloused at the ankles as was the practice of the Airborne, which she was.
From her left hip to the top of her right shoulder, however, it was as if a flaming sword had struck her. Missing was her upper torso, including her neck and head. Her right arm remained intact, but the left arm was severed and, recovered, had been laid across her lower torso. The rocket had landed directly on her hooch, which was about 30 yards from my own.
I knew her. Not closely, just as a member of our headquarters’ company. I did know, however, that she was very much respected by her fellow soldiers, not because she was a sweet girl, but because she was a badass when it came to being a soldier and having the backs of her fellow soldiers.
In an Army memorial service there are many tears, but they are offered in a disciplined expression of military formation; tears at dress-right-dress and at attention; tears nonetheless. As the brigade chaplain, I conducted her memorial service: display of rifle, boots and helmet. It was clear that her comrades were deeply hurt by her death, rows and rows of young soldiers who themselves both mourned her and identified with her death. I cried, too, but I cried for her parents.
How can I apply this story? No, it's more than that. This is about who we are as families and towns and congregations and cities and as a world. This is about how we acknowledge, respect and value the worth of each one. Hundreds of thousands of us are dying, right now! We can't take that number in, but perhaps if we consider each story or just the story of one. Maybe what we need is simply our tears, to cry, to dare in the face of these numbers and the denial of such loss, to finally cry. To open ourselves to these loses, to cry, to wail, to mourn, to allow ourselves to mourn the dead and all their loved ones whose hearts die with them.
Pastor Patrick Bailey (Chaplain Major, retired)
Christ Presbyterian Church
