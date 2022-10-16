As the Town of Mountain Village nears the end of its third Public Review Period during our Comprehensive Plan amendment process, I would like to take the opportunity to share some key points on this two-year process with the community.
The Town recognizes that a master planning document is dense and difficult for some to understand, and we hope to clear up some misperceptions about the plan with this editorial.
Background
All communities in Colorado require a master planning document and the Mountain Village Town Council approved its Comprehensive Plan in 2011.
In recent years, Town Council and Town staff have recognized that the original plan no longer reflected the realities of today’s economic or development climate and served as a regulatory document more than a guiding document.
For example, the original plan envisioned many properties being developed for traditional hotel use (also known as hotbeds) that were ultimately not developed as such. The VRBO/Airbnb market has significantly changed the face of lodging nationwide over the last decade. The original plan also did not significantly address affordable housing.
In October 2020 the Town launched the revision process and in early 2021, the Town along with MIG and EPS, the consultants hired to facilitate the amendment process, began significant economic analysis and public engagement. This included a community wide survey, in-depth interviews with community stakeholders including residents, lodgers, Telluride Ski & Golf, merchants and second homeowners.
The Town also held both an economics forum and a well-attended open house last summer to present MIG and EPS’ findings and further gather input from the community to inform the first draft.
In October 2021 the first draft of the amended plan was released, and the Town began its first Public Review Period that received a breadth of input from our community.
Town Council has discussed the proposed Comprehensive Plan amendments on multiple occasions, beginning in December of 2021.
The Town held a second Public Review Period in February and March of 2022 and we are once again asking the community for input. The biggest changes in the latest draft are as follows.
Housing
Given the affordable housing crisis our entire region is facing, the draft plan now includes a nine-page section dedicated to Community Housing (whereas the previous plan only briefly mentions deed-restricted housing).
Currently a false narrative is being perpetuated in our community that the Comprehensive Plan is reducing affordable housing in Mountain Village, and we want to assure readers that the latest draft sees an expanded density of affordable housing throughout the Town of Mountain Village.
In fact, deed-restricted housing is not subject to the Town’s density cap, which means there is no limit on affordable housing numbers in Mountain Village and it can be added at any time at Town Council’s discretion.
Town Council deeply understands the importance of expanded affordable housing and the Town is currently pursuing four projects, including Village Court Apartments and Lot 644, to help address the dire need for employee housing.
You may review the expanded Community Housing Section on pages 38-47 of the latest draft (available through the link at the bottom of this column) to learn for yourself how committed the Town is to affordable housing.
This section also identifies key parcels that the Town currently owns that would be opportunities for affordable housing in the future. The Town recently approved a Housing Mitigation Methodology that determines the impact of future development and calculates how much deed-restricted housing needs to be off-set by future developments in Mountain Village. That tool has also been incorporated into the Comprehensive Plan.
Meadows Subarea
During the public comment period the Town received extensive comments on the Meadows neighborhood. Council asked staff to form the Meadows Resident Advisory Board (MRAB) in early 2022.
This spring and early summer, the MRAB and Meadows residents provided extensive suggestions for future development and associated public benefits in the Meadows.
During the MRAB process, the MRAB did recommend an overall reduction in Meadows density, however the Comprehensive Plan as a whole expands housing opportunities elsewhere in the community as the previous section illustrates.
This summer the Town held a public review period for the Meadows Subarea Plan draft and the latest plan can be found on pages 108-123 in the draft on our website.
Hotbeds
As previously noted, the 2011 Plan identified several parcels for future hotbed development that were never developed exclusively as hotbeds.
The first draft identified properties that were originally earmarked as hotbed but have since been otherwise developed. It also looked at realistic density for the remaining parcels and adjusted these numbers given current community sentiment. The first draft also highlighted certain areas not previously considered for hotbed development, but identified by Telluride Ski & Golf as potential development sites, albeit unvetted as to how realistic these development would be in the future.
The public response to these proposed changes was overwhelmingly negative. The Town heard loud and clear from its constituents that it would rather see an emphasis on open space and community housing than hotbeds, and the latest draft now identifies just four parcels for hotbed developments, two of which are Lot 109R and Lot 161CR.
For a full analysis on the changes to hotbeds, and open space/future land use map, please see the Mayor’s Minute we issued last Thursday, available at bit.ly/MayorsMinuteCompPlan.
It cannot be emphasized enough how much Town Council values and incorporates public comment into its decision-making process. The Town now asks for your input at what may be the most important part of this process, and we hope this has cleared up some misinformation currently in the community.
The Town encourages you to visit townofmountainvillage.com/comp-plan to review the latest draft and submit your comments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.