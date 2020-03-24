DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Brooke Shifrin, and as a junior at Telluride High School, I am working with the talented Tommy Hein in architecture for my mentorship. I chose to do an architecture mentorship because I have always had interest in learning more about it, but I had no idea where to start. Tommy has helped me learn the basics and even jump into more depth, learning more and more every day. Since starting, I have already learned so much about architecture and what a career would look like. I have been doing daily drawings and projects, learning what an architect does in their everyday life. Artistically speaking, this mentorship has helped me excel when it comes to due dates, my skills in art and my commitment for time. I thoroughly enjoy every minute of this mentorship and cant wait to see what my future holds in architecture.
Brooke Shifrin
Telluride High School
