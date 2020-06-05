A fine spring afternoon, warm and sunny, blue sky filled with birdsong, found us dropping off bicycles and dry clothes for a shuttle at Society Turn, in anticipation of floating the valley floor. Continuing into town, we inflated Muffy the Ducky, rigged, and embarked in high spirits.
It was a float from spring into summer, the flanks of surrounding peaks still white with snow. The feeling was very alpine, very Colorado. As we headed west, the closed-in box canyon eased its embrace and broadened, willow thickets giving way to sweeping fields open to the breeze, the wide-open feeling more like Wyoming. By the time we floated through a corridor of ponderosas, water crystal clear — peak runoff and its muddy waters yet to come — cobbles below in sharp focus on the riverbed, we were in our own private Idaho. Ahead, beyond the ranching mesas, blue above fading to pale green on the horizon, beckoned Montana. Big Sky Country.
The many twists and turns of the river had been more easily negotiated last year, the region’s waterways swollen with melt-off from the winter’s bumper crop of snow. This time around, the river a little bony, there were a few more snags to avoid, a few more protruding rocks with whom we did not wish to make acquaintance. Still, unexpected encounters will occur in life, but nothing this day was so calamitous that we couldn’t keep bumbling along.
The beaver dam near Boomerang Road, showing signs of recent activity, was regarded warily, no apparent way through or over, until a little slot center-left presented itself at our bow and allowed us to flop over. The ensuing wave train was playful and left us laughing.
Whomever gouged out the opening jumped through the various legal hoops required, we were sure: an Army Corps of Engineer study, an environmental impact review, a site walk, various board and commission hearings, municipal, county, state, federal, etc., for which reams of paperwork are no doubt still being assembled. We ourselves didn’t have time to consider legal channels; we just took the only one available.
Further downstream, we came upon a scene of carnage at a hard-right turn. On the corner one had to negotiate a little opening between a sand spit on the right and the butt of a jutting log. The current pushed directly onto the offending lumber. Get bounced onto that and you would be given the choice of an impromptu bull ride — eat your heart out, Urban Cowboy — or a spontaneous tour, most likely out of the boat, of the eddy behind it.
We made our move too early — the sign of a nervous pilot — and were about to cry “Timber!” when instinct kicked in and we spun to safety. When all else fails, spin to win.
Two couples below, dripping wet, cheered our passage. “We got destroyed in there!” They appeared more entertained than distressed and the good times rolled with the river.
Lower down, the watercourse braided through some gravel bars, offering the opportunity for choices. Some didn’t pan out so well, grounding us and forcing “African Queen” tactics. We had it pretty easy, though, compared to Bogie as Mr. Allnut, as we dragged Muffy along: there were no leeches, no gnarly cigars, and no grating old biddy chucking all the gin overboard.
The gravel bars brought back mostly-fond memories of our first traverse of the river along the valley floor, over 35 years ago, on bicycles. Mountain biking was in its infancy and it seemed like an excellent idea at the time, with scant singletrack available — the best trails going then were on the berms of the irrigation ditches up at Aldasaro — to ride the river bed one late summer day, the river but a trickle, by linking up the gravel bars. All went well as long as we were on the gravel, and most of the shallows could be charged and navigated without undo hindrance. It was in the deep troughs, though, that things went … swimmingly. Bottom brackets, in those days, didn’t get the respect they deserve. By the end of each riding season and their various dunkings they all sounded like Rice Krispies: Snap! Crackle! Pop!
When preoccupied with the sniggling details of everyday routine, sometimes the depth of the beauty around us is not fully grasped. It was by floating at a leisurely pace, with time to properly soak in the vibe, wind-music in the trees, that we were able to revel in how pretty our home really is, how unique, the imposing red cliffs to the east of Mill Creek giving way to the upper basins at the foot of serrate ridges and roughhewn peaks, another world beckoning, the pyramid of Ajax sentinel over the lot.
And to revel anew in being able to wrest ownership of the floor from the former stewards, a subsidiary of war machine behemoth General Dynamics, who treated the locals for years with disregard. Goliath, meet David. Pity the fools their mere millions, and score one for the ski bums.
There is a sense of accomplishment, a glow, upon completion of any safe passage, be it upon the open ocean or a mellow winding river little more than a stream. We pulled ashore, stashed the boat, changed and hopped on the bikes to fetch the truck. Sometimes, heaven feels like a dry pair of shoes. Yellow finches and redwing blackbirds fluttered in trailside branches; a baby beaver swam slowly across a flood pond, regarding us coolly, unconcerned.
There was no other business to attend other than enjoyment of the day. A few clouds gathered on the peaks ahead. We regarded them coolly, unconcerned, busy little beavers that we were. The bikes felt like silk, bottom brackets whirring smoothly. In our near future, a cold beer awaited.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.