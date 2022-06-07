DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride Academy mourns the death of its cofounder, Steven Gluckstern.
Steven was our first board president, mentor, founding trustee, parent of two
amazing campers Sarah and J.D., and a generous donor through his family
and the Lucky Star Foundation.
We will carry on in his name and await the enrollment of his granddaughter Frankie.
Cofounder Erik Fallenius continues to enrich the academy with his wisdom,
support and keen sense of our history.
Telluride Academy board, trustees, staff and students
