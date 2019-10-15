DEAR EDITOR:
I support the development of affordable rental and for sale housing in the Town of Telluride because it builds community, and community creates magic.
I was talking to a gentleman a few days ago who said that he had been able to buy one of the small Entrada units that we built when I was on council, which, in fact, I named for the rock formation above and the Spanish word for the entrance to our town, a nod to our Spanish heritage and residents. At a communal barbeque at Entrada, this gentleman met his future wife. That is the kind of magic I am talking about. Their needs changed, so they moved to a larger place Down Valley. That opened up the space at Entrada for more magic to happen. I want to continue to build community and spaces for magic to happen.
I attended the council budget meeting Friday. We have a total budget of just over $12 million, with projected revenues that equal or exceed that. Should there be a shortfall, we have adequate reserves to cover it, about eight times what is required by state law. There are many competing wants and needs in that budget; the needs will be taken care of before the wants. The wants will be prioritized and taken care of in turn. Should the worst happen, we have a recession plan that was put in place, and put to the test, when I was on council. That said, we are facing some very large fiscal challenges — the largest being the upgrading or full replacement of the waste water treatment plant. I will work to make that happen as efficiently and economically as possible. We are responsible for keeping the headwaters of the San Miguel, Dolores and Colorado rivers as pure as possible. We are, in fact, the water keepers.
This election is not solely about what I am going to do for you, but what we are going to do together as a community.
Telluride is not a stepping stone, it is a landing. It is a sacred place of refuge for all who come here. Telluride has been built on the back of, and with the blood, sweat and tears of, generations of people, some of whom still live here. I will be informed by the past and work consciously in the present for a more hopeful future.
I have come to a point in my life in which I am still learning and growing. I want to gather my forces and considerable knowledge and experience in service to our community. I have no other interest or agenda than to serve your desire for good governance.
Vote for David Oyster for mayor of Telluride, and tell a friend.
David Oyster
Telluride
