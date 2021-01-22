DEAR EDITOR:
The Kepley family in Norwood would like to show our appreciation and send a big thank you to the Telluride Association of Realtors for helping us purchase our new home in Norwood, Colorado. It is truly a dream come true for us, and the assistance with closing costs from Telluride Association of Realtors grant program helped make our dream come true. We feel very fortunate to call the Western Slope our permanent home and to be able to raise our family in the area.
Thank you to the local realtors who donate to the program, and to the staff at TAR who considered us and helped us along the way.
Also, thank you to Rosie Cusack and her team who made us aware of the program and encouraged us to apply.
We are grateful for the assistance you provide for first time home buyers. It is a great program.
Thanks!
The Kepleys
Maury, Rachel, Colton and Booker
