As a Telluride resident and “semi-retired” university professor of public health, I want to complement and thank the county public health department and Telluride Regional Medical Center for their agile and outstanding response to the COVID-19 threat. Their actions, along with other professionals and volunteers in the county, have made a significant contribution to protect the population. Swift actions addressing stay-at-home orders, business closures and travel restrictions have made Telluride far safer than other ski communities, including Sun Valley, Idaho, which has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the U.S.
Local public health’s rapid response and aggressive actions, coupled with an excellent communication plan and support services have potentially contributed to a “flattening of the curve” in the county to better prepare us for what is sure to come. It has been a long two- and one-half months since the first COVID-19 case, and it looks like we will have many more months until things will return to normal. However, I am optimistic that the leadership that has been demonstrated will continue to protect the community as we move from surveillance and mitigation to suppression of this pandemic.
Please support their efforts and continue to social/physical distance, wash your hands and don’t touch your face!
Joel Lee, DrPH, MPH, CPH
Telluride
