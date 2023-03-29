DEAR EDITOR:
“We feel this is a minor, short-term setback for the Diamond Ridge Project”—Kevin Geiger, Town of Telluride attorney. That is the statement that was made to the press by Kevin Geiger shortly after Judge J. Steven Patrick ruled that Diamond Ridge was in violation of Colorado’s Spot Zoning laws. The question not answered is why would the Town of Telluride attorney make such a prediction? I think I now know. The East End Master Plan area map was drawn up before any public input. It includes the Diamond Ridge Project and a much larger area than the 1989 East End Master Plan (EEMP). That looks like to me that San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride are in cahoots to try to make the Diamond Ridge fiasco legal by doing an end run around Judge Patrick’s ruling.
Personally, I do not think I have met a local employee who wants to drive farther to work and back home at all hours of the night or day. Bill Masters, the San Miguel County sheriff, was recently quoted that he was the only member of the 40-employee sheriff’s office who lives in Telluride with only one other living in Ilium Valley. Additionally, a new doctor at the Telluride Regional Medical Center told me she can’t live in Norwood or far from Telluride and be able to do her job. She told me she will leave Telluride if she can’t find good permanent housing in the Town of Telluride or very, very nearby. Also, how can expanding the proposed EEMP be environmentally acceptable with local employees driving farther to and from Telluride?
We have two great potential locations for workforce housing close to Telluride where local employees can bicycle or walk to town almost year-round. One is the middle of the Valley Floor behind the Shell gas station where 200 or 300 multi-family units could be built on non-wetlands ground. The other property is across Highway 145 on the north side, from Butcher Creek to Hillside subdivision, where another 200 to 300 multi-family units and maybe some single-family homes could be built. In my opinion, I think that the people who donated to the Valley Floor would also support local workforce housing. Why isn’t San Miguel County interested in workforce housing close to Telluride? Is it because they want to cover up their mistakes with Diamond Ridge for which the Town of Telluride and San Miguel County enormously overpaid?
I am in my 39th year of living in the Town of Telluride. I do not recall local governments ever trying to manipulate the development process as much as they did for Diamond Ridge. How can we complain about the cesspool of Washington D.C. politics if it is no better here? When I wrote about the Diamond Ridge fiasco a couple months ago, I received more than 100 comments from locals who were very upset about how most of the Town of Telluride elected officials and staff, and San Miguel County’s equivalents, abused their power and ethics regarding the Diamond Ridge Project. Now we’re learning that both local governments are most likely trying to cover up the Diamond Ridge fiasco by expanding the proposed EEMP. Frankly, this is disgusting. The Diamond Ridge area of the proposed EEMP should be immediately removed just to restore some integrity to the process. We don’t need the proposed EEMP farther away from Telluride. We need it as close as possible to where employees are going to work now and in the future.
George Harvey
Telluride
