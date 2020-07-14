DEAR EDITOR:
We have lived in Telluride for over 40 years and have always been proud and involved members of our community, a unique little jewel of a town that welcomes newcomers who are drawn by the natural beauty of the area and the town’s inclusive, progressive and open-hearted culture.
Now, suddenly, our idyllic bubble feels like a fraud after we read about how a family decided that they had to leave Telluride after their daughter was terrorized by racist bullies at school because of the color of her skin.
The Hopis say that the worst sin someone can commit is to hurt a child and yet that’s what happened in our supposedly “woke” community. How could no one have noticed that a child sat alone in the library day after day at lunchtime? Why didn't her classmates rally around her when she was being humiliated? Where were her teachers and the school administrators while this cruelty was going on right in front of them? What kind of people are we to let this happen?
Sadly, it seems that Telluride is infected with the same toxic ignorance and intolerance as the worst of the rest of the world. If this happened to one child, it’s likely that it’s happening to other vulnerable kids whose parents may not feel that they have a voice. If this truth hurts you as much as it hurts us, let’s find a way to face this as a community. Painful and uncomfortable as this may be, it is time to begin having an honest conversation about racism in our own little town. If we don’t, friends and neighbors, we don’t deserve to live in one of the most beautiful places on the planet.
Rob Schultheis and Nancy Craft
Telluride
