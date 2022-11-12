DEAR EDITOR:
It would have been very useful to have this “workforce housing” map a year ago, before the Diamond Hill project was approved. To insult the Aldasoro family wish for low density development on their heritage property and “their” mesa is undignified.
And for we that were here when the Department of Wildlife (now Colorado Parks and Wildlife) was so active about protecting the elk habitat on that mesa with low density development feel the San Miguel County and Town of Telluride current leadership betrayed those commitments. As the town’s attorney said, “we can do whatever we want to” is a change in the Telluride's 50-year philosophy of working together. We have changed and not for the better.
George R. Harvey, Jr.
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.