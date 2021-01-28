My dry January got dunked. Given that our corner of the world is in the grips of an intense drought with little sign of relief, I wish the weather could change its mind as easily as I did when it comes to a dry spell. But the weather has its own pandemic — climate change — governing its patterns and cares not a whit for we mortals. I’ve only got the work of avoiding getting infected by a potentially lethal coronavirus to occupy me. I’m little different than many trying to keep their heads and chins up, hearts light and spirits lifted as we lean hard on a year of isolation, face coverings and spitting in cups. The work of self-preservation can be grueling.
For years now, my brother observes Dry January. And for years, I’ve observed it with him to varying degrees of purity. If I drank as much Colorado Kool-Aid (Coors Light) as he does, I’d purge, too, and be damned religious about it. But I don’t. Of course, coming off the holidays, it’s nice to take a breather. By the time we hit mid-December, with its cruelly short days and forced holiday cheer, I’m in full screw it mode. Ask the Dearly Beloved. My prose rivals that of Bukowski. My lip is curled-ish, my attitude churlish. Thank goodness for our well-stocked and somewhat esoteric liquor cabinet. This year I made it a solid two weeks in the self-imposed temperance league. And I loved it. I slept well (or was it the melatonin gummies?), felt mentally sharp and harbored fewer decidedly anti-social thoughts. Or was it the lengthening days?
But come mid-month, when the weekend rolled around, I tiptoed back into the groove with a couple vermouth and sodas. Saturday it was a leisurely and long rye and ginger, the strong and spicy comfort drink I call my two-hour cocktail. I had the house to myself and a raft of new records to play. Little is better than hours to call my own, with a tuned guitar by my side and a warm fire in the belly. We need more ginger beer, I told the DB when he called to ask what he could bring home. Uh-oh, he said, but procure he did.
Weeknight boozing is in a class all its own, and while the occasional session has been known to go down at the casa on a work night, anymore I leave that sort of regular carousing to professionals. The number of brain cells required for my job, coupled with the mileage on my chronological accounting, makes weeknight forbearance wise.
I always go into my well-intended Dry January thinking the pounds will melt away. That is a myth. I follow a wellness routine, which includes daily logging of whatever I consume. There are green, yellow and red foods, with red being the category to keep at a minimum. My successes on the scale can be attributed to not only regular exercise, but to a heightened awareness of what I’m eating, thanks to food logging. I’m here to tell you, that when I wasn’t drinking, red food consumption went off the rails. The sugar cravings were intense and since there was still plenty of holiday goodness-badness around, I ate it. All of it. Plus I made some. My rosemary shortbread is to die for. Now that I have returned to the ritual of weekend cocktail hour, I have documented evidence that I drink less in red foods than I was eating. And the scale is telling me I’m on to something.
Other than the physical, there is the mental, when it comes to lifting a pint or two. Spiking local COVID cases even as we continue welcoming people into our tiny valley, getting tested twice in as many weeks, thanks to a possible exposure (negative!), the idiocy in Washington D.C. Jan. 6, no snow, the just-plain-over-it-ness of All This, and this gal was all turned around. The things I miss doing feels excruciating at times — hugging and being hugged, talking to someone besides the DB, wading into the Buck for a round with friends, rehearsing a show in person without masks, visiting my family, riding a bus (never thought I’d say that!), sitting in Rebekah Hall covering meetings (never thought I’d say that, either!) — hell, what I do miss is a list far greater than what (or who) I don’t miss.
So, Dry January wasn’t cutting it for me. I missed having a brace of our house Negronis with my One True, and given that most of what I miss is beyond my control, I wrested back one of the few shreds of self-determination this damned pandemic has left to me. Before long the song of clinking ice cubes was playing, citrus zest tickled my nose, and with a chilled glass of something elegant at my elbow, our weekend nights were restored of their dignity. My drought is over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.