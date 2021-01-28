My dry January got dunked. Given that our corner of the world is in the grips of an intense drought with little sign of relief, I wish the weather could change its mind as easily as I did when it comes to a dry spell. But the weather has its own pandemic — climate change — governing its patterns and cares not a whit for we mortals. I’ve only got the work of avoiding getting infected by a potentially lethal coronavirus to occupy me. I’m little different than many trying to keep their heads and chins up, hearts light and spirits lifted as we lean hard on a year of isolation, face coverings and spitting in cups. The work of self-preservation can be grueling.

For years now, my brother observes Dry January. And for years, I’ve observed it with him to varying degrees of purity. If I drank as much Colorado Kool-Aid (Coors Light) as he does, I’d purge, too, and be damned religious about it. But I don’t. Of course, coming off the holidays, it’s nice to take a breather. By the time we hit mid-December, with its cruelly short days and forced holiday cheer, I’m in full screw it mode. Ask the Dearly Beloved. My prose rivals that of Bukowski. My lip is curled-ish, my attitude churlish. Thank goodness for our well-stocked and somewhat esoteric liquor cabinet. This year I made it a solid two weeks in the self-imposed temperance league. And I loved it. I slept well (or was it the melatonin gummies?), felt mentally sharp and harbored fewer decidedly anti-social thoughts. Or was it the lengthening days? 

But come mid-month, when the weekend rolled around, I tiptoed back into the groove with a couple vermouth and sodas. Saturday it was a leisurely and long rye and ginger, the strong and spicy comfort drink I call my two-hour cocktail. I had the house to myself and a raft of new records to play. Little is better than hours to call my own, with a tuned guitar by my side and a warm fire in the belly. We need more ginger beer, I told the DB when he called to ask what he could bring home. Uh-oh, he said, but procure he did.

Weeknight boozing is in a class all its own, and while the occasional session has been known to go down at the casa on a work night, anymore I leave that sort of regular carousing to professionals. The number of brain cells required for my job, coupled with the mileage on my chronological accounting, makes weeknight forbearance wise. 

I always go into my well-intended Dry January thinking the pounds will melt away. That is a myth. I follow a wellness routine, which includes daily logging of whatever I consume. There are green, yellow and red foods, with red being the category to keep at a minimum. My successes on the scale can be attributed to not only regular exercise, but to a heightened awareness of what I’m eating, thanks to food logging. I’m here to tell you, that when I wasn’t drinking, red food consumption went off the rails. The sugar cravings were intense and since there was still plenty of holiday goodness-badness around, I ate it. All of it. Plus I made some. My rosemary shortbread is to die for. Now that I have returned to the ritual of weekend cocktail hour, I have documented evidence that I drink less in red foods than I was eating. And the scale is telling me I’m on to something. 

Other than the physical, there is the mental, when it comes to lifting a pint or two. Spiking local COVID cases even as we continue welcoming people into our tiny valley, getting tested twice in as many weeks, thanks to a possible exposure (negative!), the idiocy in Washington D.C. Jan. 6, no snow, the just-plain-over-it-ness of All This, and this gal was all turned around. The things I miss doing feels excruciating at times — hugging and being hugged, talking to someone besides the DB, wading into the Buck for a round with friends, rehearsing a show in person without masks, visiting my family, riding a bus (never thought I’d say that!), sitting in Rebekah Hall covering meetings (never thought I’d say that, either!) — hell, what I do miss is a list far greater than what (or who) I don’t miss. 

So, Dry January wasn’t cutting it for me. I missed having a brace of our house Negronis with my One True, and given that most of what I miss is beyond my control, I wrested back one of the few shreds of self-determination this damned pandemic has left to me. Before long the song of clinking ice cubes was playing, citrus zest tickled my nose, and with a chilled glass of something elegant at my elbow, our weekend nights were restored of their dignity. My drought is over.