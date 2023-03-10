We really needed this.
After a month inside a cloud, open to something different, a whole day at our disposal, the clarion call of pale blue sky was heeded. A coin was flipped and came up tails. South it was.
The crunch of frozen snow in the morning chill, an arm-waving tip-toe down the ice of the front path, the loading of daypacks, a turn of the key. Warming to the idea of dry ground, of feeling the grip of hiking shoes on a surface that offered something other than precarious balance, the mood was light. Sunday morning, looking for a church.
Topping the pass, it was impossible not to notice a high cloud ceiling in our intended direction.
Impossible not to notice, but not impossible to ignore. Damn the torpedoes; we all shape our own reality.
We'd been warned off this hike a couple weeks ago by friends in the area; too much snow. An agreeable situation in the big picture, respite from a decades-long drought drying rivers and killing trees, but not much use to our silly little idea of sneaking a peek at spring. Proceeding down the river valley that serves as corridor to the Four Corners, normally brown fields deep with snow, the edge of the cloud cover — gray to the east, blue to the west — was straddled.
Through the largely empty streets of Cortez, city still sleeping, rarely seen snowbanks everywhere, we forged into a canyon south of town. The snowpack persisted, vineyards and orchards frosted and laden. Knowing that the trails in the side-canyon we were headed to consist largely of Mancos shale, notoriously snotty when wet, a mix of potters' clay, Super Lube and Gorilla Glue, Plan Bs bubbled up on the back burner. Maybe there was a matinee worth watching at the movie theater.
Our trailhead was about 12 miles down the canyon. For the first 11, a winter wonderland held sway, northern flanks of The Sleeping Ute in deep snow, still blue in shadow. Virgin slopes in alpine bowls and chutes through the trees, having perhaps never felt the caress of skis, beckoned.
The Sleeping Ute is not a mountain; it is a range. Approach and egress would be considerable, but sill a worthwhile proposition, just for the experience, should permission from the Native landlords be granted. As is the case in the La Sals and Abajos, the desert overview would be magnificent.
Maybe a clue to why Ancients lived here in large numbers, the snowbanks dwindled to scattered patches as we neared the trailhead. Without undue fuss — sometimes the dice just roll your way — the soles of our shoes thrilled to the traction of bare slickrock. A full parking lot told us that quite a few others sought the same thing, although the only other hikers we saw were two figures far away on the rimrock of an adjacent canyon, and a laughing, barefoot couple who passed us while we snacked on tangerines.
Where once stood a Great Pueblo, at the confluence of three large canyons, scattered chips of chert colored gray, white and tomato were examined, smooth faces rubbed by thumbs and returned to their long sleeps. Archaeologists, after extensive excavation, have determined that a massacre occurred here, damage to skeletons revealing systematic executions. Troubled ghosts uprooted by a rising wind made a lonesome keening, capacity for cruelty not a new development for humans. Looking for a brighter place, we continued west and were rewarded with a warming sun.
Conversation meandered with the trail, following cairns along sandstone ledges, in and out of shallow arroyos, winding through stands of piñon and juniper, electric blue berries from last autumn now gray and dusty in the dirt. Snatches of song. The sand in a couple drainages was as deep and fine as an ocean beach. The flat ribbons of the creeks were inviting sidewalks into the canyons they formed in millennia past.
On exposed headlands a brisk wind hurried us along and tried to take our hats; down in the hollows it was calm. The miles melted away, red dirt of the path rough with the footprints of passersby from last week, ridges of dried mud crumbling underfoot. Intoxicating strains of sage perfume, the first of the season, were inhaled deeply, spreading into toes and fingers.
We hiked along a shelf below gigantic bulging sandstone walls, through gardens of prickly pear purple with the cold of winter. Near the top of our canyon, feeling far removed from the present century, clouds won the battle for the sky and the wordless decision was made for return.
By the time we reached our truck it was the only vehicle left; the afternoon had disappeared. We're often the last ones to leave the party. A lowering cloudbase swallowed the Ute and lent a melancholy air — canyon abandoned, darkening sky, shrubs bent before the wind, tumbleweeds on the road — to which we were immune, engaged as we were in a lively debate over which Mexican joint to hit on the way home.
We ended up at the place by the river, muddy parking lot, ugly sky spitting. After tacos and arroz con pollo and churros, we emerged, rubbing our bellies, to clouds flaring purple and orange, sky on fire, a band of left-over blue quivering on the horizon. Yes, we needed this.
The beauty of the whole scheme is that we end up at home early on a school night, young child snoring lightly in the back seat, with dinner already in our bellies, recharged for the week ahead. Tired legs and a careful drive through spindrift swirling across the black ice of frozen day-melt on the pavement atop the pass are a small price to pay for a day of almost-spring.
