The following excerpts are from the book “Conversations at 9,000 Feet,” a collection of oral histories from Telluride compiled by Davine Pera. The collection, which has over 130 tapes, is housed at the Wilkinson Public Library, which is the beneficiary of all profits from the sale of this book.
This first section of the book recalls the many communities that contributed to the Telluride area. This week: The Red Light District
The red light district was made up of numerous bordellos and one-room “cribs” on the south side of Telluride’s main street, Colorado Avenue. The madams ran the houses and were very strict about their girls mingling with the townspeople. Miners came down to spend their weekends in the district and would usually go back up the hill on Monday mornings, hungover and broke.
ED RESS: There was 170 girls on the red-light district. There was twenty-seven saloons on the main street. The reason I knew it so well was because my dad was in the business. You know where the Pick and Gad Building is? My dad owned that for twenty-seven years. There was at least thirty girls in all those years, and Dad got $450 a month rent out of that, and he never had to go near it. They took care of everything. The Clipper Building, we owned that building, too. We just lost it all during the Depression.
This Negro woman played (piano) in this place that my dad owned. She had a double major in music from a conservatory in Massachusetts, but she was Negro, and that’s where she wound up playing (at the Pick and Gad). So I used to go down there. Finally my dad went to her and he said, “Now listen, Violet. I’m not afraid of you, and I’m not afraid for Ed. But if his mother finds out … ” So she said, “OK. We’ll fix that.” So they had a house across the street. I used to go there, and I learned a lot of playing from that little gal. Boy, she was really good. She couldn’t make any money any other way. What else could she do? Negroes weren’t, the people just wouldn’t have anything to do with them at that time.
45 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Nov. 11, 1976
Ma Bell starts automatic ID in Telluride area
“Your number please?” Most Telluride area telephone users will no longer hold brief conversations with telephone operators on long distance calls. Direct dial calls from 728 exchange telephones will change from operator identification to automatic identification of what phone the call is placed from. Persons wishing to bill a call to a number other than the one they are using will a have to dial “O” and tell the operator.
Automatic ID will go into effect for one- and two-party line customers only. Three-and four-party lines will still reach an operator on direct dial calls.
(Isn’t it unbelievable that this was 1976! It sounds more like the 1940s, but that was Telluride.)
From the same issue:
Sheridan Bar & Restaurant under new management
The Sheridan Bar, considered by some to be the well-spring of life in the San Juan Mountains, and the beautifully restored restaurant located just behind it changed hands last week.
Partners Dennis Lisack, Jim Russell and Peer Russell have assumed the bar and restaurant lease from John Dixon and Larry Holmgren, who have held it since early 1971.
The restaurant will serve a varied American and international gourmet menu, with Jan Lisack and sister Nancy Weickardt as kitchen managers. Tony Hebron, long one of the Sheridan’s most dedicated patrons, will assist them. The American Room, a second bar off the restaurant, will be open regularly.
The bar and restaurant and the hotel were built in 1881 by W. A. Segerberg, who also built the Strater House in Durango. Then called the “New Sheridan,.” The hotel was one of the show-pieces of the Rockies, featuring electric room service buzzers connecting guests with the kitchen, private dining compartments and an orchestra loft connecting the bar, restaurant and the American Room.
In 1970, after a half century of many changed ownerships and much decline, the hotel was bought by Fred Stancliff, Jr. At the time, the town’s rejuvenation was still only a rumor. When Dixon and Holmgren assumed management, the bar’s only competition were the old S&S Bar (where the Floradora is now located) and the 3.2 Alpine Club. To dine in Telluride, one went either to the Roma Café or to the Sheridan.
35 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Nov. 6, 1986
Will Telluride be Grateful to receive Dead?
Rock promoter Bill Graham will present Town Council with concert offer
By Bob Beer
Okay, you Dead Heads, listen up.
Veteran Rock Promoter Bill Graham wants to bring the Grateful Dead to Telluride next August for a two-day festival.
Next week, Bill Graham Presents will come before the Telluride Town Council and sound out the proposal.
According to a letter to Town Manager Gary Hickcox, “We propose to rent the two large fields behind the Texaco Station just outside of town, and use them to provide parking and over night camping to all festival patrons.”
The letter stated that the three major concerns over a Grateful Dead concert would be parking, camping and law enforcement.
The proposed concert would take place in August.
(Well, all the rest is history as they say, pun intended. They Dead surely did play Telluride. Over 20,000 people came to town, after which the Town put a cap of 10,000 per day on all future festivals. Bill Graham liked Telluride so much he bought a house here, which was later purchased by the Carradines. The next summer Graham was killed in a helicopter crash.)
