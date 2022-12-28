The sky in Hakuba, Japan, is the leaden gray of a dull No. 2 pencil, and the pelting snow is biting at my face like a swarm of frigid mosquitoes. I’m about halfway through the 20-minute walk from our apartment to the grocery store, where I’ll be gratefully relying on Google Translate’s camera scan to help me read the labels on the sea of Japanese products that await me. It took me over 30 minutes to locate the baking soda on my last visit, but in all honesty, spending three hours at the grocery shop is neither a dilemma nor an inconvenience, because this kind of challenge is exactly what I’ve signed up for. As I plod through the slush, I’m suddenly aware of the faint tinkling of bells. I round the corner and discover the source of the sound: a lengthy line of school children is making its way towards me. The children are all between five and ten years old, each one appears sturdily well-bundled in a rainbow of brightly colored jackets, boots and hats that sing out cheerily against the somber sky. Some of the children peer at me shyly as they pass, some of them greet me with polite bows, little downward bobs from the waist that I attempt to return gracefully (I've been practicing my bows but haven’t quite nailed them yet). Every child is wearing a backpack, and from every backpack swings a small bell. Some of the bells are plain, some are tied with colorful ribbons or little charms. The line thickens, the children pass on both sides of me, and I am surrounded by a clamorous symphony of chimes. It’s a sensory experience that I know I’ll never forget, a feeling that is both new and nostalgic at the same time.
My family is spending the winter in Japan. We’ve never been here before (this is the farthest any of us have ever been from the U.S.) and among the four of us we can speak a total of about eight Japanese phrases. We’ve been here two weeks, a time period that already blurs in my head like a whirling kaleidoscopic film on fast forward, so packed with new sights, flavors, voices and ideas that the details get jumbled when I try to put them in order. From a two-day exploration of Tokyo (one in which we reeled from unprecedented jetlag) to a full day of wacky, convoluted train travel, to settling into our 440-square-foot apartment in Hakuba at the base of the Goryu ski resort, it’s been a wild ride that's felt just as fast and furious as the bullet train we rode in on. And while we’ve navigated transportation, food, laundry, customs and communication in these initial weeks, we also managed to cobble a Christmas celebration with a bunch of branches tied together for a makeshift tree. It’s been crazily hard at times, overwhelming and exhausting. We’ve made plenty of mistakes (like when I wore my shoes into the barber shop to meet my husband, totally oblivious to the carefully arranged offering of slippers at the doorway) and if it weren’t for the kindness of strangers (like the lady at the train station with a toddler and a full load of groceries who dropped everything to guide us through the multi-leg ticket process) we may never have made it past the airport.
The four of us have had our sights set on Japan for some time — our family is a pack of passionate skiers, and the legendary snowfall of these mountains has always tantalized us. But the “Japow” aspect of this trip was less important to us than the chance to experience this culture, to immerse ourselves in something so unfamiliar that we would be sure to have our heads exploded and expanded in the best possible of ways. Our years of living on a sailboat in far-flung places taught us that discomfort is not to be feared, and smart risks are the best way to grow. Traveling is a gift that we do not take for granted, and we are open, ready and excited for everything this new adventure has to offer us. Over the next four months, the plan is to ski as much as we can (our kids have just joined a Japanese freestyle team), to explore as much of the country as we can, and to venture into some other parts of Asia (no firm plans yet but we’ll keep you posted).
I found out why the children here wear bells. Japanese parents attach bells to their children as a means of warding off evil, ensuring protection and gaining the benevolent attention of the gods. A brand new year is almost upon us, and as we leap headlong into 2023, I wish this for my family and for all of you: that we keep positive vibrations high, that we offer benevolence whenever and wherever we can, and that we protect ourselves and the people we hold dear with fierce, abundant love. Happy New Year from Japan!
