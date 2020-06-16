DEAR EDITOR:
Telluride Rotary would like to express our sincere appreciation to this past year’s Rotary Youth Exchange host families. Three local families hosted Arthur Silveira, the club’s inbound student from Brazil. The Kanows of Placerville hosted Arthur first and showed him a lot of firsts: hiking, camping and snow. Then he moved to the Homers of Telluride, where he learned to snowboard and cut down a Christmas tree. In February, Arthur moved to Norwood, where he was hosted by the Thomas family. His spring plans were unfortunately cut short by the pandemic, but he was able to complete his senior year online, and we hope that he will be able to return to U.S. in healthier times. We cannot thank these families enough for opening their homes to this young man whose life has changed forever. We also thank the communities of San Miguel County for their support of this program.
Nancy Kerr
Telluride Rotary Club President
