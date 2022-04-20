DEAR EDITOR:
I wanted to respond to the questions posed by Mr. David Lavender in a recent letter to the editor about the proposed rezoning of the Diamond Ridge parcel near the airport for deed-restricted, community housing and to invite him to participate in the County Planning Commission meeting Thursday via Zoom (details found on sanmiguelcountyco.gov).
There is no “Gag Rule” for the Board of County Commissioners (or planning commission). The commissioners will eventually be sitting as a quasi-judicial board and will be the ultimate decision-makers on the rezoning application. There is a due process restriction on them participating in “ex-parte communication” once the application was accepted by the planning department. This is a point of state law and not a restriction that the county manager or attorney implemented. The reasoning behind this ban on ex-parte communication is the understanding that decision-makers should have the same information at the same time and not pieces of information gleaned from various sources and side conversations. The only way to ensure a fair process for all parties and to avoid a situation where a commissioner violates the law or would have to recuse themselves is to limit discussion of the issue at hand in noticed public hearing where everyone can hear the same information and make comments, all which are entered into the formal record. Some other details are as follows:
The county and Town of Telluride are under contract for three parcels totaling 105 acres for $7.2 million. Further, we have been awarded $5 million in grant funds from the state toward the purchase, reducing the amount of taxpayer dollars spent.
Until there is a development plan created, which is not required for rezoning, we will not know what the traffic impact may be. That being said, we are studying potential traffic impacts to try and find the potential level that would require road or intersection improvements.
Some opponents of this application have suggested that workforce housing belongs in places like Rico, Colona or out by Miramonte Reservoir. Members of our workforce, however, tell us that they want to work and live locally. Is spending two-three hours commuting and away from your family really desirable? What about the traffic and climate impacts associated with a large, commuting workforce?
Creating housing options for local workers and their families to live close to where they work, participate in their community and spend less time commuting on challenging roads is our goal. Without a stable full-time workforce, our community suffers. When people are able live close enough to where they work, they have more time to do things like volunteer and participate in school events. This is not a subdivision designed to bring in second homeowners or remote workers, this is an opportunity to house the people that serve our community.
Mike Bordogna
San Miguel County Manager
