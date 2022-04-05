Listen around and you’ll hear about rock art. At the post office painted handprints come up, mention of a site down a canyon near here. Jeremy Spor, a bearded young dad, finds me in the Clark’s parking lot and pulls out his phone to show me one petroglyph after the next that he’s seen in the West End.
John Mansfield and I took a morning hike not long ago on a worn out two-track down a local creek where decades back he was led to what he remembered were Indian paintings on a boulder, what you’d call pictographs. We thrashed through brush for a good, long while, circling boulders the size of dump trucks, but we never found them.
At the start of the pandemic, I pitched a book about rock art. I’d been studying the subject for decades, sitting with Native people to hear their perspectives, joining archaeologists and obsessed rock art antiquarians in the field. With teaching and lecture jobs scarce, 2020 was my cue. I proposed a year and a half of focused study where I visited sites all around the Four Corners, shacking up with petroglyph walls and caves decorated with painted pictographs. I was careful with locations in print, often not saying which of the four states I was in, doing my best to keep readers from trailing me. These sites are often sensitive, too delicate for heavy visitation, especially rock art lining up with celestial events. Those you want to keep mum about because people flock to them, bringing picnics and party hats.
For instance, when a group of us sat at a big spiral pecked into a boulder where we watched a dagger of sunrise cross the spiral and pierce its center, my description won’t get you within a hundred miles of the place. I wasn’t writing a guidebook, but a narrative about ways of seeing rock art.
In 2020 and 2021, I spent more time with pecked and painted images than I did with living people. Most of a year and a half I was not far from home, never mentioning names of counties in print, not using words like Sinbad, Sewemup, Paradox, Dolores, Big Gypsum or Disappointment, blurring the line at times between Utah and here. Glade Hadden, former chief archaeologist for the BLM's Uncompahgre Plateau Field Office, led me to mouths of canyons fringed in petroglyphs, explaining a ten-year survey he did in the area, pointing this way and that to sites I’d never thought had rock art. Walking through a gap, we paused for a moment and found a pecked image of a footprint on a rock, something he’d never seen.
When you start looking — and sometimes it’s only a scratch mark, a quick peck — you find yourself surrounded. We are inside of an ancestral map.
Hundreds of feet above Highway 141, looking down at the occasional passing car, I sat among rock faces crowded with images, animal tracks, spirit figures, and lines of people holding hands, depicting what was likely a game drive in pre-bow-and-arrow days when people used atlatls to take down prey.
Some of the work you see is Ute in origin. Overhangs peppered with charcoal images of horses with flying manes date back a couple hundred years. The older work, going back at least 1,500 years, is from the Basketmaker Culture, early Pueblo lineage, ancestors of Hopi, Zuni, and who knows who else. Their markings are claims on the land, clear statements of seniority. If you prefer papers and deeds that show ownership, what is more binding than being written in stone?
I laid maps over our rims and canyons, coming upon the pecked paw prints of bears and elk tracks rendered on boulders by ancient people who used hammerstones and bone chisels. In the west ends of the counties, people made spirals, cloud beings, dots, lines, circles, bighorn sheep and snakes. The motifs I found I then matched to rock art around the Four Corners, noting almost identical images near Cortez and west past Bluff, in Utah. Our region fits snugly into a bigger archaeological context, dating back to the earliest agrarians, part hunter-gatherer, who turned sandstone faces into galleries.
The book, called “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau,” is coming out this week. My hometown launch event will be in Norwood for Saturday Night at the Livery, at 7 p.m. Entry is $5, which goes toward supporting youth sports programs.
I’ll talk on the subject of ancient imagery, show some slides, and sign books. We’ll get together in an historic wood building, an old livery, and think about a world so much older, signs of ancestry all around us.
Craig Childs is a Norwood author who has published more than a dozen books on nature, science and exploration, including “The Secret Knowledge of Water.”
