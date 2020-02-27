DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride Choral Society Board would like to publicly thank the many local businesses and community members who came to the Sheridan Opera House for our first fundraiser, "A Night at the Opera." It was wonderful to showcase individual singers in addition to our entire chorale. The entire program seemed to be a big hit, especially our rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody! Thanks to Rhonda Muckerman for her inspired leadership!
We hope you will frequent the many donors who offered food at our event:
BIT, Clark's, Esperanza's, La Cocina de Luz, Oak, Rustico, the Butcher & Baker, Floradora and the Village Table.
We'd also like to thank the many local businesses who donated silent auction items: The Argentine Grille, Aroma Spa, Between the Covers, Aveda Spa, Bad Ass Boot Camp, Bliss, Box Canyon Birding, Cashmere Red, Elevated Dental, Gold Mountain Gallery, Franz Klammer Lodge, Mangala Yoga, Pearl Aesthetic Medicine, Pure Beauty & Wellness Spa, Ryder Walker Alpine Adventures, Sunshine Pharmacy, Telluride Balloon Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Telluride Chiropractic, Telluride Elks Lodge, Telluride Toggery and Telski.
Finally, a huge thanks to our local artists: Dalen Stevens, Deb Stevens, Ginny Fraser, Michael Wyszynski, Scott Smith and Jewel. Julie Stotlar and Cindy Wyszynski, thank you.
We hope to see many of you at our Spring Sing Concerts on March 21 and 22. We will reprise Bohemian Rhapsody!
Sandy McLaughlin
Telluride Choral Society Board President
