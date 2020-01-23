DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to formally thank Alex Shelley and San Miguel Power Association for sponsoring Telluride Middle High School’s home Knowledge Bowl meet on Jan. 13. Mr. Shelley and SMPA provided dinner for coaches, volunteers to read questions, and pizza and puzzles for over 100 student participants. Each year, San Miguel Power Association sponsors one Knowledge Bowl meet in our region, supporting the students and teams who pursue knowledge in a “Jeopardy” style competition. Thanks to the generosity of SMPA, Knowledge Bowl is flourishing.
Nicki Bergstrom Noel and James Taschek
TMHS Knowledge Bowl coaches
