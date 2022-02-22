At sunrise, the shadow of the Lone Cone casts across frozen Miramonte Reservoir and crawls up the side of a mesa in the west. The moon is a lopsided egg an hour from setting and no one else is here, holes augered for ice fishing completely frozen up.
The season is warming slightly, as it does like clockwork every year. Two weeks ago was frostbite weather as I looped around the bigger island on the reservoir’s northeast side, boots crunching along a meandering ice rift that had formed from wind and ice expansion. The rift was like a blue snake, and it went on for a mile. When I got up close, which you probably shouldn’t do, I looked into its exposed ice and saw tentacles of air bubbles, like fleets of frozen jellyfish.
Mid-winter deep freeze may be over, and let’s hope that means lots of snow to come. End of February, I thought I shouldn’t go too far alone across the ice. I know a couple who broke through on Miramonte years ago and scrambled out soaked and freezing. I stay where fishing holes are drilled, where the weight of people has been proven.
I like to wake early on Saturday morning, leave the desk and its heaps of checklists, and watch the sunrise from some gripping location, this morning from Miramonte as the bright dot of Venus disappears and the moon turns to ash. Bare naked aspen trees in the east light up like an arc welder, and the sun breaks over their tops.
Back in the truck wearing layers of coats, heater turned up, I drive to town and drop into Mesa Rose where the usuals are at the table swapping stories and razzing each other about politics. I ask to join them, coming in on a conversation about sea level rise and what everyone’s hearing from the coasts, tidal surges flooding streets and basements where people lived for decades and never saw such a thing. No one at the table contests this happening, a person of one political persuasion on one side, those from a different persuasion on the other. Sea level rise is just news, like sunrise.
We start talking about how much ice is melting in the world, bergs the size of inhabitable islands breaking off of Antarctica and drifting into warmer waters where they melt. I add that this is nothing compared to the end of the Ice Age 10,000 years ago when sea level rise was something you could have watched day by day, how the shapes of islands and continents changed, shorelines becoming what they are now. A meltwater flood off the Canadian Shield followed the Mississippi and blew out the Gulf of Mexico, completely reforming the Bahamas, making them into their current shapes.
Somebody asked how it works, the technical operation of ice coming apart manifestly faster than 50 years ago. Four guys were suddenly animated as we talked about heat and how fractures form where meltwater flows into glacial bowels, lubricating the undersides of ice sheets, causing them to topple into the sea with greater frequency. With our hands, we moved ice through the air, imagining how it all works. We could have been auto mechanics at a table talking about hoses and gaskets. Climate change has been on the books long enough you can’t help talking about it as a matter of fact.
Over the next hour, the table changed hands, coffee set down, picked back up. Some came, some left, and at one point every seat was taken, one person standing with a mug in hand. We’d gone on to how much snow there used to be. Roads that wouldn’t open till summer in the 70s, and now you can drive all winter without a plow.
Nothing was figured out. The world wasn’t saved. Mostly it was laugher and shrugs. You can’t panic too much. It’s not good for the blood pressure. Some mornings, sunrise and coffee is plenty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.