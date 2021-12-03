With a small storm forecast, chores were dispatched, the camper was loaded and in early afternoon we scooted out of the valley as the first flurries danced in a gray sky.
Up on the pass, heavier snow, the tires leaving a lonely trail on the pavement, black and white, in the mirror.
At lower elevation further south, the storm persisted. We had done well to get out of Dodge. Turning west, halfway across the Great Sage Plain, light failing, the northern shoulder of the Blue Mountains was spied during a lull in the snow, behind it a band of pale blue sky rimmed with yellow. To the south, our intended direction, a black wall.
This piece of clear sky in the distance prompted a debate on whether to alter plans and head north to Wind Whistle, where it would be clear. Not wanting to spend half the next day relocating, though, we decided heck with it, Plan “A” all the way, and headed south, into the teeth of the snowstorm.
The squall proved largely toothless, as a traverse around the southern edge of The Blues rewarded perseverance with a gradual lifting of the weather, snow to rain to mist, finally stopping, the road wet and shiny, faint orange glow to the west. Our intended cottonwood grove, at the bottom of a great wash, was unoccupied and camp was happily made, fire dancing a jig in the ring.
A dirty blanket of cloud held in warmth and was soon swallowed by the night, Jupiter a fuzzy halo in the southern sky. The fire burned to embers and we let it die, the last coals winking like distant red galaxies. We repaired to the camper, crawled under the sleeping bags into a pig pile and enjoyed a long-overdue deep sleep.
The forgotten luxury of a languid read in bed was partaken in the morning, frost heavy on the windows, while we waited for the line of shadow to retreat beneath us, slickrock blushing yellow, wrinkles and ravines in sharp relief. Another indulgence: a morning campfire, smoke corkscrewing lazily into an utterly still and clear sky through cottonwood branches contorted and witchy. Cold air, hot strong coffee. Cars passing on the highway, impossibly quickly, were from a different reality.
By late morning a cold wind had kicked up and we sought refuge hiking down into a canyon where the worst of it passed overhead. Our canyon, like many in the neighborhood, boasted a well-defined trail that dipped in and out of a dry wash, through sand and over bedrock, up corridors flanked by red-dirt cutbanks, the occasional pool revealing the previous night’s visitors in the surrounding mud: mice, coyotes, deer, a bobcat.
A short nap on the terrace in front of some well-preserved ruins, out of the wind, rock warmed by the sun, was a high point, midday naps far and few between in everyday routine. A gallery walk of ancient rock art rivalled anything offered in a big city.
At the end of the day we braved the wind, now biting and raw, to spend time among a set of Hovenweep-style towers clustered at the head of a deep canyon. With the sun gone and the wind insistent, we did the only sensible thing, retreated and huddled in the camper for dinner. We were soon sawing logs.
The next day was Thanksgiving, much warmer, and we hiked the old roadbed of one of the primitive dugways that used to provide the only way through the monolithic ridge that is the major geologic feature of the area, a hundred-mile long string of sandstone crags that is one of the unique landmarks of the West, perhaps the world. To think that in our lifetime this rugged road was the only access through this section of cliffs, before the paved highway was blasted in a scant 50 years ago, was mind-boggling. Hats off to the souls who pioneered it, for it is improbable and airy, carved out of sheer cliffs.
After a pleasant afternoon on top of the ridge, exploring various drainages, we ambled back down the hill to camp and in the last of the light cranked up the trusty fire and tucked into a traditional turkey-with-all-the-fixings Thanksgiving dinner, pink champagne to toast the warm afternoons, Indian Summer reluctant this year to loosen its grip on the land.
A bike ride up the great mesa to the west the next morning revealed a world in clear focus, the air crisp, piñon juniper uplands laced with deep canyons and cream-colored cliffs, mountain groups, white-capped from the recent storm, with purple flanks, moored in the distance like ships at anchor. One of them was ours. A stop was made at a roadside ruin, featuring a perfect kiva, last visited 35 years ago, when we had thrown our sleeping bags down, unable to continue, in the middle of the night, en route to points west. Upon stirring the next morning, a scorpion had scurried from the sleeping bag.
We’d gone far enough this day, and far enough back in time, that reentry into the present seemed like an abstract proposition, but turn and face it we did, the miles-long descent causing a little discomfort with the cold, but worth it, the view magnificent, heroic ridge below receding in the distance, its southern end already burnished gold in mid-afternoon.
There in the cottonwoods winked a reflection off our camper, a classic 1950s aluminum-clad fixer-upper. Before we left, headed home in clothes perfumed with piñon smoke, we made plans for a return in the spring, maybe for a traditional Easter dinner. This way, we could have a canned ham in the hamper of our canned-ham camper.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.