DEAR EDITOR:
We overheard the following while standing in line waiting to enter the Fire Festival Friday evening … following a compliment on her hair which was styled in dreadlocks, the woman in front of us commented, “Oh thank you, they’re not the gross, real dreads.”
An innocuous comment? Dreadlocks have wound their way through a long history, tracing back perhaps 3,000 years to several cultures including the Minoans, Egyptians, various Mediterranean and North African populations, and most recently by Rastafarians who reference Biblical sources for the tradition. And now it’s a popular hairstyle in the African-American community. For the most part, it has been a style and symbol of a variety of people of color who are not likely to see neither the dreadlocks nor their histories as “gross.”
Neither of us said anything to the woman nor did anyone else … a social and moral topic in itself. But the comment and its meaning have been resonating. How are we going to get better at hearing ourselves and others who, intentionally or not, continue to weave the threads of racism into the fabric of our daily lives if we don’t pull their ends to unravel them?
Morry and Camille Fiddler
Telluride
