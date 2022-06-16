DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Ayla Kanow. I have had the complete honor to be born and raised in Telluride. In this valley, I have learned about the value of community, hard work and a love for the outdoors. This has been rooted in the lifestyle my parents have created for my childhood, but it has greatly been influenced by KOTO. Since I was a little girl, I have accompanied my mother on her radio show. You may even remember me as DJ Butterfly. KOTO has influenced my life and has made growing up in Telluride even more special from street dances to feeling like I am part of the KOTO community. It is because of this that I am feeling humbled to have received the KOTO/San Miguel Education Foundation local scholarship this year. I want to thank you for this money to help me pursue my higher education at the University of Washington. Because of KOTO and all of the other generous donors in this town, I have learned the importance of giving, and I know that I will continue to give back to this community in return. Thank you for making Telluride kids feel lucky and special and for helping us all leap out of this box canyon to experience the next wonders of our life. We will all do our best to make you proud. Thanks again KOTO, you rock!
Ayla Kanow
Telluride
