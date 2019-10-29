DEAR EDITOR:
Having been a Telluride resident for 46 years, I’ve watched the many changes that Telluride has gone through. And although I still love Telluride, it used to be a better place. Unfortunately, in recent years the town government has represented the real estate and business community over the best interests of its citizens.
Several years ago I went before Town Council to ask for two things — new tennis courts and a $15 minimum wage. After a half hour of discussion about the tennis courts, it was decided to build the courts the next spring. There was no discussion or even comment on the issue of a $15 minimum wage, and we still don’t have one.
I’ve known David Oyster for many years, and I’ve seen him as a Town Council member. David is the person we need as our mayor. He will take us back to the values that Telluride used to represent and he will represent all its citizens. Vote for David Oyster.
Michael Zivian
Telluride
