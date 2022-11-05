The secret to getting one’s child to school on time, or at least increasing the likelihood, for parents who drive from out of town, is to finish breakfast in the car. Bananas, berries and toasted English muffins are good back-seat choices. Maybe not the muffins; the melted butter tends to disseminate. Cereal with milk? Oatmeal? Yoghurt? Don’t even go there.
Early winter storms are sometimes the worst for driving conditions on the a.m. commute: The plow teams and some drivers aren’t in mid-season form yet, and the snow itself, being warm, upon accumulation, becomes on the road a viscous layer of compacted slush. The technical term for this condition is “slick as snot.” NASA has tried to replicate this level of slipperiness in lubricants and failed.
Into the breach, then, into the darkness, snow swirling, brushing off snowdrifts, scraping windshields, warming vehicle interiors — the first thing to check, when buying a vehicle, is how well the heater works — coaxing charges into snowpants and parkas (good luck with the mukluks) daydreaming of palm trees, pink sand beaches and running out the door shirtless into a warm sun. Backpack with school supplies? Lunch box? Seat belt? Yup? Let’s go.
Williwaws obscure the road across Spring Gulch, necessitating a slow crawl, navigating by feel and memory, spurting forward during lulls in the white-out, until the nominally better visibility of the lower valley is gained and eventually the highway. It is days like this, conditions like these — slick as snot — that lead one to truly appreciate and love four-wheel drive, and stout winter tires with studs.
After skating across Turkey Creek Mesa, traffic is backed up at the top of Lawson Hill. There’s a car off the road at Coor’s Corner, blocking one lane of traffic, but at least it’s not a semi blocking the whole shebang and everyone has the opportunity and good sense to go slow and go around. Coming into the Society Turn roundabout, cars from Lawson Hill subdivision join the fray, most of them patient and polite, waiting their turn to join the conga line. Some scoundrels, however, bolt up the adjacent lane and cut in line — damn their eyes!
Society is like coffee; there will be dregs.
Not to worry, we’ve left super-early; we’ll make it in time … won’t we? A row of red tail-lights receding into the storm cloud, into infinity, toward town, agonizingly slow, stop-and-start — the Roaring Fork has nothing on us — elicits a sinking feeling and is hell on the clutch.
Lumbering lumber trucks blocking traffic, innocent food delivery trucks in from lower elevation, territorial garbage trucks gumming up the works — don’t they know it’s TIME FOR SCHOOL?! A horrible realization: They don’t CARE! — are roundly cursed, as the clock ticks louder and ever faster, countdown to tardiness and doomsday creating tension.
Hey, the school is like the Bank of America and your monthly mortgage check. They don’t care where it comes from or how it gets there; their overriding concern is when it arrives. This is perfectly understandable. Punctuality or chaos; what’s it gonna be?
Here’s a thought: How about starting school later in the morning in the winter? Wasn’t this absurd, crack-of-dawn, against-the-grain-of-nature schedule cooked up a couple hundred years ago by a bunch of puritanical religious kooks, I mean, our forefathers?
Oh, I forgot. We’re still dealing with them. Handmaids unite!
Speaking of chaos, we make it into the school parking lot, which also serves as an auxiliary training ground for the Delta County Demolition Derby, where, if enough drivers are oblivious to all intentions but their own, mayhem ensues. Rumor has it they’re bringing back figure-eight racing, where broadsides are delivered with relish, and you can get the best T-bone since the Chop House. After making it through, one gets the feeling: In the end, we’re all in this alone.
A quick brush of the teeth for the wee one allows time for a final run down of a mental checklist, sorting through a voluminous barrage of e-mails, concerning requirements for the day and assorted deadlines from different organizations, the scattershot and uncoordinated nature of which bodes well for a future in the medical professions. Got this, got that. Boom. Done. Go.
A hug, a kiss, a word of encouragement and they’re out the door to enjoy a few minutes on the playground before class, and maybe a turn on the multi-person Spider Swing, a round, heavy, decapitating device which is very popular and otherwise known as both The Death Swing and The Swing of the Devil. Survivors limp around the playground, comparing scars.
You’ve heard of being kept in stitches? There are different ways to achieve this.
No cause for concern; it is reported that the steady stream of Spider Swing victims to the clinic has diminished somewhat in recent weeks. Whether this decrease is because kids are growing more aware of the perils of getting clocked by two hundred and seventy-five pounds of hurtling plastic and fellow playmates, or there are not that many left standing, has not been made clear.
The bell rings. The little girl, precious being, disappears through the double doors with the jostling throng. Exhale. Made it.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com
