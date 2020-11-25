The best Thanksgiving I ever had was the oddest, most unconventional Thanksgiving I ever had. There was no parade viewing, no cranberry sauce and nary a pumpkin in sight. Our views were of driftwood strewn beaches and a ramshackle hut with a precariously hung, hand-painted sign bearing the name, “Wilson’s.” The hut had been totally destroyed just two months earlier in Hurricane Maria, and the industrious Wilson had rebuilt the place with storm debris and palm fronds in a single day so he could act like it had never been pummeled and could avoid paying for an expensive rebuilding permit. There would be no apple cider or Chardonnay sipping on this particular Thanksgiving, instead, we drank rum and juice from carved out pineapples. Our table was of the picnic variety, with splintered legs set firmly into deep sand. There were about 15 of us crammed around that table, sailing friends that we’d met while island hopping on our boat. Even though we’d only known this group of sailors for a few months, we were inseparable and thick as thieves. That’s the thing about sailing — when you’re living a transient lifestyle and you’re lucky enough to find your people, your bond is Krazy glue tight. To this day, we consider this crew to be our family.
Here’s the part of this story that my mother will be mortified to read: At this Caribbean Thanksgiving, it was my job to bake the pies, and ... I didn’t do it. I went surfing instead. I realize that this was a lame move on my behalf, but it’s OK, karma got me in the end. Riding my last wave in that morning, I crashed on some coral, cut my foot to shreds and managed to step on a spiny sea urchin. Our friends cracked up when I showed them my bandaged foot and agreed I’d gotten what I’d deserved.
I’ll never forget the heaping table as we sat down to feast. From his thatch-roofed kitchen, Wilson had prepared enormous trays of langostinos (they look like miniature lobsters but are actually a type of crab), deep fried shrimp (still in their shells), platters of deliciously sweet fried plantains and coleslaw made with diced mango. True to tradition, we ate until we hurt. When the sun slipped from the wide Dominican sky, we built a bonfire on the sand, ridding the beach of loads of hurricane scrap wood and sending sprays of orange sparks into the heavens. A bunch of local fishermen were casting nets for bait nearby and we invited them to join us. In our weak Spanish, we explained to them what we were celebrating (they knew about Thanksgiving, American culture pokes its head just about everywhere) and they raised their giant Presidente beer bottles in salute.
The irony of the last year is not lost on me. Just as we wrapped up our sailing, traveling days, right at the moment that we completed the period of our lives in which we were the most footloose and fancy free, we returned to Colorado and the pandemic swept in with its lockdowns and restrictions. In the blink of an eye, we found ourselves living a polar opposite lifestyle from the one we had just left. Not only were we no longer exploring the world, we were no longer exploring anything. A trip to Clark’s Market became a happily anticipated treat. This has been a time for emergency wanderlust suppression, a time to ignore our travel cravings and to learn to appreciate literally our own backyard. (Who knew this black-thumbed chick would be capable of growing a garden without killing it?)
I’ve never been prone to sour grapes; a “woe is me” outlook is not my style. And I’d be the biggest, most ridiculous and entitled fool if I didn’t count my blessings every minute on the minute for the fact that we live where we do. My laundry list of thankfulness is long and utterly sincere. I am thankful for a great abundance of things, from the massive to the minute. I am thankful for having a working toilet (never a guarantee in sailboat life), and I am thankful that my safety and sanity no longer hinge on the weather forecast. I am thankful to be residing once more in my home country, especially now that we’ll be getting a new president who speaks in complete sentences. I’m thankful to be living in a community again. It was fun to be anonymous everywhere we went for a while, but now it’s nice to walk down the street and be the recipient of enthusiastic “air hugs.” I am thankful for the change in my surroundings, believe it or not. Having a vertical (mountainous) view outside my window is a welcome sight after so many years of a horizontal (oceanic) one. I am thankful for my family, the related kind and the non-related, more so now than ever before. I am thankful for science. I am thankful for bravery in the face of adversity. I am thankful for love. Call me a Pollyanna (it wouldn’t be the first time) but I know in my heart that if we are to get through this, it will be because of love. I am definitely most thankful for love.
